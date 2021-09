Shearling Texels selling to £310 each at Markethill

Cull ewe trade was slightly easier and breeding sheep maintained a firm demand.

Heavy lambs sold to a top of £111 each with the entire entry averaging £106 each.

All good quality pens sold from £104 to £109 per head with top quality lots from 420p to 440p per kilo for 25k at £111 each from a Warrenpoint farmer followed by 440p for 23 hoggets weighing 25.2k at £111 each from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 440p to 469p per kilo for 21k at £98.50 each from a Hilltown farmer followed by 468p per kilo for 36 lambs 20.2k at £94.50 each from a Kilkeel producer.

All top quality middleweights sold from 450p to 465p per kilo.

Light store lambs sold to 614p per kilo for 14k at £86 each from a Crossmaglen farmer followed by 600p for 13.3k at £81 each from a Rostrevor farmer.

Main demand for good quality light lambs from 550p to 580p per kilo.

Stronger stores to 543p per kilo for 17.4k at £94.50 from a kilcoo farmer followed by 532p for 17k at £90.50 from a Hilltown producer.

Main demand from 490p to 540p per kilo.

An entry of 200 cull ewes sold to a top of £118 each.

Main demand from £85 to £110 each.

In the breeding ring, breeding hoggets sold up to £200 each followed by £185 and £180 each.

Main demand from £160 to £178 each.

Breeding rams sold to £400 for a shearling Suffolk followed by £330 for a shearling Texel.

Charollais ram lambs sold at £300 and £230 each.

Texel ram lambs sold to £300, £270 each.

Shearling Texels to £310 each.

Heavy lambs

Warrenpoint farmer : 25k £111 444p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 25.2k £111 440p : Hilltown seller : 24k £105 438p : Rostrevor producer : 24k £105 438p : Portadown seller : 24k £105 438p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 24.5k £106 433p : Markethill producer : 24k £103 429p and Dungannon producer : 25k £107 428p.

Middleweight lambs

Hilltown farmer : 21k £98.50 469p : Kilkeel seller : 20.2k £94.50 468p : Portadown producer : 21.5k £100 465p : Keady farmer : 21k £97 462p : Poyntzpass seller : 22.1k £102 462p : Hilltown producer : 20.2k £93 460p : Tassagh farmer : 21k £96 457p : Keady farmer : 21k £96 457p and Armagh farmer : 21k £96 457p.

Light stores

Lislea seller : 14k £86 614p : Rostrevor producer : 13.5k £81 600p : Lislea farmer : 14.4k £86 597p : Loughgilly seller : 13.9k £81 583p : Moy producer : 14.7k £85 578p : Poyntzpass seller : 13.6k £78 574p and Portadown producer : 15k £86 573p.

Strong stores