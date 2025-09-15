Shearling to £1,900gns at annual show and sale of pedigree Suffolks at Armoy
Trade was fantastic for a yard full of good quality rams.
Top price paid for a shearling was £1,900gns paid to Mr Murray Annett, Rathfriland.
The top price for a ram lamb was £1,280gns paid to Mr A Gault, Newtownabbey.
Leading prices
Shearlings (prices in gns)
Murray Annett, Rathfriland, £1,900gns, £1460, £1450, £1,200. Roger Strawbridge, Coleraine, £1,860gns, £1540, £1,200. Pat Garrivan, Warrenpoint, £1,360gns, £1,320, £1,320. Mary Clarke, Comber, £1,380, £1,120, £1,120. M Watson, Dundonald, £1,320gns, £980. Victor Chestnutt, Bushmills, £1,080gns, £920. Sam McAuley, Bushmills, £1,000gns. Grove Farm, Crumlin, £1,280gns, £920. Alan Irwin, Donaghadee, £900gns. Henry Gamble, Groomsport, £820gns.
Ram lambs
A Gault, Newtownabbey, £1,280, £1,200, £820, £640. Kim Coleman, Glarryford, £1,080, £980, £880. Alan Glendenning, Magherafelt, £1,040, £940, £660. Murray Annett, Rathfriland, £870. Sam McAuley, Bushmills, £960, £700, £600. Nigel Ross, Larne, £840, £700. Philip Whyte, Portglenone, £900, £800. David Jones, Nutt's Corner, £920, £700. Jas Wilkinson, Cookstown, £920. R Strawbridge, Coleraine, £950, £800, £740. Martin Millar, Coleraine, £870. Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena, £900, £880, £760, £620. Barclay Bell, Rathfriland, £720. Drumcon Pedigrees, Cullybackey, £680, £630, £600. Robert Currie, Ballymena, £880, £680. CJ Price, Crumlin, £600. Martin McConville, Rathfriland, £680. AR and J Dickson, Drumquin, £640. Grove Cottage Farm, Crumlin, £840. Alex Thompson, Larne, £720, £600. Jas Wilkinson, Cookstown, £560, £540. Michael Bradley, Kilrea, £500. MN Kinney, Crumlin, £500. Alan Glendinning, Draperstown, £500.
Auctioneers: Danny McAlister – Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.