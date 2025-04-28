Sheep 2025 Open Day: An exciting look into the future of Irish sheep farming

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The highly anticipated Sheep 2025 event will take place this year on Saturday, 21 June at the Teagasc, Mellows Campus, Athenry, Co Galway.

Sheep 2025 will offer an unparalleled opportunity for farmers, industry professionals, and the general public to explore the latest innovations and trends in the Irish sheep Industry.

The event will feature a huge range of attractions, technical presentations, and engaging demonstrations, making it an essential event for anyone involved in the Irish sheep sector.

Sheep 2025 is organised jointly by Teagasc, Bord Bia, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Irish Farmers Journal, and Sheep Ireland. Irish Country Meats are again the main sponsor for this event in addition to sponsorship support from FBD, MSD, and Elanco.

Pictured at the launch of Sheep2025 are left to right; Philip Creighton, Teagasc Sheep Enterprise Leader, Athenry; Sean Godfrey, Sheep Ireland; Lauren Nolan, Irish Country Meats; Margaret O Donovan, Teagasc; Michael Gottstein, Head of Sheep Knowledge Transfer in Teagasc; Shauna Jager, Bord Bia; Jaynell Anderson, Sheep Ireland Manager; Sharon Walshe, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine; Darren Carty, Irish Farmers Journal. Photo: Andrew Downes, Xposure

Event highlights:

Visitors to Sheep 2025 can look forward to a wide array of technical information and expert insights from leading industry professionals. Topics covered will include:

Grassland and Forages: Clover over-sowing demonstrations, fencing options, grass measuring, companion forages, and more.

Breeding and Genetics: Insights from Teagasc Research Flocks, methane emissions measurements, performance recording, pre breeding checks, and flock replacement policies.

Nutrition: Research results from feeding trials and insights on nutrition practices for sheep farming.

Flock Health: A detailed exploration of internal and external parasites, lameness studies, and a Regional Veterinary Laboratory display.

Organic Farming: Meet organic advisors, discuss certification requirements, and view organic sheep on display.

Hill Sheep Production: Maximise output on hill systems with advice on lamb finishing options and forage crop displays.

Health and Safety: Interactive demonstrations on quad bike safety, sheep handling, and trailer regulations.

Meat Industry and Markets: Discussions on selecting lambs for slaughter, clean livestock policy, and industry trends.

Agricultural Education: Discover career opportunities in sheep farming and agriculture, including the Battle of the Colleges Sheep Challenge.

Environment and Water Quality: Learn about the Signpost Programme and its initiatives to improve sustainability.

Forestry: Discover forest types and the benefits of integrating trees with sheep farming.

Agricultural Advisory: Consult with experts to discuss specific advisory needs and explore Teagasc’s resources.

Attractions:

Sheep 2025 offers a variety of attractions for attendees to enjoy, including:

Commercial Exhibits from leading industry suppliers

Sheep Breed Competitions and Breed Displays showcasing the best of Irish sheep farming

On-site Catering to satisfy every appetite

Children’s Entertainment to keep younger visitors entertained

Cooking Demonstrations with renowned chef Neven Maguire

Health Check Stations

Sheep Dog Training demonstrations

Quad Safety Demos to promote safe practices in farming

Sheep Shearing Demonstrations and wool displays in the Wool Village

Speaking at the launch of Sheep 2025, Michael Gottstein, head of sheep knowledge transfer in Teagasc said: “Sheep 2025 is more than just an exhibition; it is a forward-looking event that provides a comprehensive platform for learning, networking, and discovering the future direction of the sheep farming industry. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, the event promises to be a must-attend for all those with an interest in agriculture.”

Dr Philip Creighton, Teagasc sheep enterprise leader said: “We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the Teagasc sheep research facility in Athenry for this major event, which will provide invaluable insights for farmers looking to improve flock management, animal welfare, and farm profitability, while also addressing broader concerns such as environmental impact and market trends.”

Don’t Miss Sheep 2025: Join Teagasc at Sheep 2025 for an immersive experience, where the future of sheep farming will unfold before your eyes. Whether you're a seasoned farmer, a student of agriculture, or simply curious about the industry, Sheep 2025 is the perfect opportunity to explore new technologies, learn from experts, and engage with fellow enthusiasts.

For more information on Sheep 2025, please visit www.teagasc.ie/sheep2025 or follow Teagasc on social media for updates.

Free to attend and no booking required.