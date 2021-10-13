Sheep breeder dies following farm accident

Tommy Feeney pictured with fellow Suffolk sheep breeders. Image courtesy of Suffolk Sheep Society South of Ireland

Tommy Feeney, of the Drumbarron Flock, was well-respected by Suffolk breeders across Ireland, both north and south.

The Suffolk Sheep Society South of Ireland Branch, of which Mr Feeney had recently become a member, shared news of his death on their Facebook page a short time ago.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and young family at this sad time,” they said.