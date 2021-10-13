Sheep breeder dies following farm accident
A well-known Co. Monaghan sheep breeder has passed away following a farming accident.
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 1:44 pm
Tommy Feeney, of the Drumbarron Flock, was well-respected by Suffolk breeders across Ireland, both north and south.
The Suffolk Sheep Society South of Ireland Branch, of which Mr Feeney had recently become a member, shared news of his death on their Facebook page a short time ago.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and young family at this sad time,” they said.
Funeral arrangements are yet to be confirmed, but the house is strictly private.