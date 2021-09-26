SBRT is an industry initiative, with collaboration from joint levy-boards; AHDB Beef & Lamb, AgriSearch, Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) and Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) and the National Sheep Association (NSA). It is open to anyone with an interest in sheep production and attracts a varied audience of farmers, breeders, researchers and industry representatives.

The programme will run over a week, opening with a lunchtime session on Monday 15 November followed by four evening sessions, each hosted by a different levy board. The NSA will conclude the event programme with a Friday lunchtime session.

Confirmed speakers include:

- Sharon McIntyre, Genetic Evaluation Manager for Beef and Lamb New Zealand working closely with SIL

- Dr Nicola Lambe, Sheep Geneticist from SRUC will discuss how the CT scanning service benefits sheep breeding businesses

- Dr John McEwan, a principal scientist at AgResearch in New Zealand specialising in sheep genomics

- Professor Eric Morgan from Queen’s University summarising the first year of a European Innovation project looking at implementing TST (targeted selective treatments) of Anthelmintics on farms

- Dr John Gilliland OBE, Devenish, discussing a European Innovation project to accelerate livestock’s pathway to net carbon zero

- Denis Gautier, Institut de l’Élevage, explaining how ‘The Digital Farm’ in France evaluates innovative technology for breeders and commercial sheep farmers.

Head online to view the full programme and register for the online events https://ahdb.org.uk//sheep-breeders-round-table-online-conference

The committee intends to return to the traditional three-day face-to-face SBRT conference next year between Friday 18 and Sunday 20 November 2022.