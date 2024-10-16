dfdf

SHEEP farmers are the ‘forgotten’ men and women of Northern Ireland agriculture.

While all sectors are struggling to make ends meet, beef and dairy producers do at least receive some assistance – though no-one would argue it was nearly enough.

The sheep sector, however, has repeatedly been overlooked and now faces having to find more money from dwindling returns to protect the Province’s Maedi Visna (MV) free status after the Department of Agriculture revealed it is withdrawing funding from the measures currently in place.

“Sheep farmers feel like they have been completely forgot about by DAERA,” said the Ulster Farmers’ Union hill farming chair Alastair Armstrong.

“The withdrawal of MV funding is the latest blow that they are having to deal with. With the way things stand currently, they are still set to lose 17 per cent of the Basic Payment Scheme and there is no more funding for the sheep scab scheme. All of which are placing the industry in jeopardy.”

Both the UFU and National Sheep Association (NSA), speaking after an industry meeting attended by more than 100 commercial and pedigree sheep farmers, say the withdrawal of DAERA funding from MV testing was concerning for the future of the sheep sector.

Mr Armstrong said: “Keeping NI free from MV is vital for our animal health and trading status. However, DAERA is withdrawing its funding for MV testing and is asking the industry to implement a scheme that would be funded by farmers.

“Any type of testing, accreditation or control scheme will be an additional expense to farmers at a time when they are already facing low profit margins. The loss of MV control measures at borders is a major concern because if MV is transmitted into NI flocks, they would become less efficient, profitable and sustainable, having a knock-on effect on the NI sheep sector.”

Former NSA Northern Ireland Development Officer Edward Adamson added: “Farmers are anxious if control measures are removed it would undo their hard work in ensuring NI’s current MV free status.

“The sheep industry want to maintain the status quo for MV currently and cannot allow the MV floodgates to open.

“Infection rates are continuing to rise in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland, and if NI stops restrictions on the health status of imports, this disease has the potential to become widespread.

“Sheep farmers are willing to act responsibly with biosecurity, quarantine and purchasing from high health flocks, however all this is useless if DAERA remove controls.

“The main clinical signs of MV are progressive paralysis, wasting, arthritis and chronic mastitis and is detected in older animals as symptoms lie dormant for several years.”

The UFU and NSA said they would engage with industry stakeholders to find a workable solution that will protect the industry from MV and safeguard the future of the sector.

NSA Northern Ireland has recently welcomed Ellen Moorehead into the role of NSA Northern Ireland Coordinator. Anyone wishing to discuss this issue further is encouraged to contact Ellen on [email protected]