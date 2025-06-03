Sheep on fire at Gortin Mart, ewes with lambs at foot topping at £320
Lambs
J Foster £170/28kg (607ppk) J Hamilton £166/25kg (664ppk) W Hawkes £165.50/23.9kg (692ppk) £161.50/26.4kg (611ppk) G Blair £165/26.3kg (627ppk) G Hamilton £164.50/22.1kg (744ppk) J Devine £164.50/21.9kg (751ppk) A McFarland £162/24kg (675ppk) H Wilson £159.50/26.3kg (606ppk) J Henderson £159/23kg (691ppk) £153/21.9kg (698ppk) G Rankin £159/23.8kg (668ppk) G Monteith £159/23.4kg (679ppk) P Kelly £158.50/24.9kg (636ppk) N Thom £158.50/24.2kg (655ppk) N Daly £158/23.5kg (672ppk) C Sproule £158/22.9kg (690ppk) R Ross £157/21.4kg (733ppk) J Devine £155.50/21.5kg (723ppk) J Smith £152.50/22kg (693ppk) G Hawkes £152/22.5kg (675ppk) L Pollock £152/22.7kg (669pk) G Foster £151/21kg (719ppk) S Conway £151/21.9kg (689ppk) A Hawkes £150.50/21.6kg (696ppk) K Young £150.50/21.1kg (713ppk) W Doherty £150/21.3kg (704ppk) and R Allison £149.50/20.7kg (722ppk).
Ewes
A McFarland £196 R Doherty £182 D Fleming £180 £168 £166 C Bradley £180 J Blair £180 R Allison £176 J Foster £170 V Aiken £168 R Cluff £160 G Monteith £160 R Allison £160 H Wilson £156 D Baxter £156 A Harkness £154 S Conway £154 G Rankin £150 J Henderson £148 S Wylie £148 P Keenan £148 and E Ferry £144.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.