Sheep prices regain some lost ground at Massereene

Prices: Carnlough Producer 16 Lambs 22kg at 115 = 522p. Ballycarry Producer 14 Lambs 22.5kg at 115.50. = 513p. Antrim Producer 4 Lambs 22.5kg at 114.50. = 509p. Antrim Producer 11 Lambs 23kg at 113.50. = 493p. Crumlin Producer 2 Lambs 22.5kg at 111. = 493p. Crumlin Producer 3 Lambs 21kg at 103.50. = 493p. Crumlin Producer 23 Lambs 23.5kg at 115.50. = 491p. Crumlin Producer 3 Lambs 22kg at 108. = 490p. Ballyclare Producer 4 Lambs 23kg at 113. = 491p. Ballyquillan Producer 25 Lambs 22.5kg at 110. = 489p. Larne Producer 17 Lambs 22.5kg at 110. = 488p. Carnlough Producer 30 Lambs 20.5kg at 100. = 489p. Ballycarry Producer 16 Lambs 23kg at 112. = 487p. Antrim Producer 17 Lambs 24kg at 117. = 487p. Carrickfergus Producer 6 Lambs 19.5kg at 95. = 487p. Randalstown Producer 15 Lambs 22kg at 107. = 486p. Larne Producer 12 Lambs 21kg at 102. = 485p. Toomebridge Producer 12 Lambs 23kg at 111.50. = 484p Crumlin Producer 43 Lambs 21.5kg at 104. = 483p. Aldergrove Producer 11 Lambs 23kg at 111. = 482p. Antrim Producer 24 Lambs 22.5kg at 108. = 480p. Crumlin Producer 16 Lambs 22.5kg at 108. = 480p. Aldergrove Producer 6 Lambs 21.5kg at 103. = 479p. Moorfields Producer 34 Lambs 24kg at 115. – 479p. Templepatrick Producer 20 La,bs 22.5kg at 107.50. = Lambs. Ballinderry Producer 8 Lambs 19.5kg at 93. = 477p. Ballinderry Producer 12 ,Lambs 21kg at 100. = 476p. Crumlin Producer 16 Lambs 22.5kg at 107 = 475p. Ballygally Producer 22 Lambs 22.5kg at 107. = 475p. Dungannon Producer 8 Labs 19.5kg at 92. = 472p. Dundrod Producer 7 Lambs 22kg at 104. = 472p. Ballynure Producer 10 Labs 22.5kg at 111. = 472p. Crumlin Producer 19 Lambs 23.5kg at 110.50 = 470p.