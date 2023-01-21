'Sheep producers under pressure due to falling prices', says Ulster Farmers' Union

The Ulster Farmers' Union has said it is essential that processors provide a “fair lamb price” in order to improve the market here urgently.

Pat McKay, the UFU's beef and lamb chair, said Northern Ireland's sheep farmers are facing “unprecedented financial pressure as the downward spiral of lamb prices continues at the hands of processors”.

“It's vital that prices return to viable levels, as sheep farmers are losing confidence,” Mr McKay commented.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union says falling sheep prices are leaving the sector in an uneconomical state as farmers are not making enough of a return to cover input costs

“The poor weather in recent days has also added additional pressure.

“Input costs on sheep farms over the past 12 months have soared leaving the sector extremely vulnerable.

“Lamb finishing pellets are approximately £405/t compared to £290/t this time last year – that’s £115/t of a difference.

“Meanwhile, lamb price locally has collapsed by over £15 per lamb in the last three weeks, when the price needs to be rising weekly to cover increasing input costs.”

Prices are now lower than this time last year. The lamb market in the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain has also come under significant strain.

The UFU encourages sheep producers to’ shop around’ to seek the best price and increase their margins were possible.

Mr McKay continued: “There is growing concern about the impact current trade will have on this year’s early spring lambs.

“We’re urging processors and retailers to step in and support the local sheep industry urgently. If sheep farming is not profitable it’s not sustainable, and it must be recognised that farmers are also consumers, like everyone else.

“The cost of living is rising alongside input costs on-farm, how can farmers be expected to produce food to world leading standards and receive less than it costs to produce as a return?