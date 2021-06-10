Sheep sale: Doubles selling to up to £270 each at Markethill

The 720 lambs sold readily with good quality light lambs from 540p to 592p per kilo for 23.4 kilos at £138.50 each from a Portadown farmer followed by 581p per kilo for 21 kilos at £122 each from a Keady producer.

Heavy lambs sold to £138 each for 26 kilos each.

Main demand from £132 to £136 each and to 549p per kilo for 24.7 kilos at £135.50 each.

A large entry of 380 ewes sold to a top of £180 each.

Main demand from £120 to £173 each.

Poor quality ewes from £80 to £110 each.

In the breeding ring doubles sold up to £270 each.

Several more lots from £220 to £260 each.

Singles sold up to £260 with a main demand from £200 to £245 each.

Wednesday 16th June is the final sale of breeding ewes for this season.

Light lambs

Portadown seller : 23.4k £138.50 : Keady producer : 21k £122 581p : Markethill farmer : 19.4k £110 567p : Moira producer : 21k £119 567p : Richhill seller : 19k £107 563p ; Richhill farmer : 22.1k £124 561p : Armagh seller : 19.2k : £107 557p and Armagh farmer : 22.4k £125 558p.

Heavy lambs