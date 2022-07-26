Sheep scab pilot intervention project - farmer information meetings get underway

The meetings will cover, the disease, how to treat it effectively as well as describing how flocks can get involved in the on-farm investigation and intervention elements of the project. The meetings will commence at the beginning of August. Attendees will be provided with a free hot buffet during the evening.

The on-farm elements of the project will commence at the beginning of September and will involve working with 100 farms throughout Northern Ireland who are affected by Sheep Scab.

The project which was launched on Tuesday 24 May 2022 is a BBSRC funded project, ‘Factors influencing endemic disease in the Northern Ireland sheep flock,’ and will support a pilot intervention project for Sheep Scab in NI. The project is a collaboration between AHWNI, the Moredun Research Institute, AFBI and the NI Sheep Scab Group.

If you would like to book onto any of the sessions, please follow the Eventbrite link listed or alternatively call Jennifer Martin on 07517599497 or email [email protected]

Spaces will be filled on a first come basis.

Farmer meetings will take place on:

3rd August 2022, 7pm Greenan’s The Square, 1D Hilltown Rd, BT34 5EZ https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/381021083317

4th August 2022, 7pm Dunsilly Hotel, 20 Dunsilly Road, BT41 2JH https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/381023019107

9th August 2022, 7pm 283 Drumcroone Rd, BT51 3QT https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/381024593817

10th August 2022, 7pm 52 Drum Rd, BT80 8QS https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/381025085287