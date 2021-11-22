Sheep sell to £136 at Newtownstewart

News you can trust since 1963

Fat Ewes and Rams: W S Buchanan £146; G Morris £134; S Rafferty £130, £118 and £95; P Doherty £137; W Ballantyne £108, £105; J C Saunderson £116, £94 and £90.

Prices; Sam Millar 30kgs £136.00; Mrs D Pinkerton 26.50kgs £134.00; Kenwell Farms 26.50kgs £131.50; An Omagh farmer 26.50kgs £131.50; W T R Crawford 24kgs £130.00; G Morris 26.50kgs £130.00; Anna -Beth Beattie 22.50kgs £122.50; S Rafferty 25kgs £122.50; R J Mowbray 25kgs £129.00; S ~A Conway 24.50kgs £128.50; W J Doherty 25.50kgs £129.00; D McIlwaine 24.50kgs £128.00; G McFarland 24.50kgs £127.00; W D Millar 24.50kgs £126.50; R Scott 23.50kgs £126.00; Ms Noreen Rosborough 24.50kgs £125.00; S Sproule 25.50kgs £125.50; J C Saunderson 24kgs £125.00; C McAskie 23kgs £125.00; R Henry 25kgs £125.00; A Millar 24.50kgs £124.00; W H Cather 23kgs £121.00; W S Buchanan 22kgs £117.00; Ms D Pinkerton 20kgs £115.00; B Nethery