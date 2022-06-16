Sheep selling to a top price of £238 at Markethill

Good quality light lambs sold steadily from 620p to 654p per kilo for 21.4k at £140 each from a Tassagh farmer followed by 650p for 20.3k at £132 each from a Mullabawn producer.

The entire entry of 700 light lambs averaged 21.9k £137 per head.

Heavy lambs reached £150 paid twice with others at £149, £148 and £147 each.

The entire entry of heavy lambs averaged 25.8k at £145.50 each.

Main demand for good quality heavies from 560p to 625p for 24k at £150 each from an Armagh farmer and for an Aughnacloy producer.

A Dungannon producer received 621p for 24k at £149 each.

The 380 cull ewes sold in a slightly easier trade.

Top price of £238 with others at £225, £220 and £210.

Main demand for fleshed ewes from £140 to £180 each with plainer ewes from £90 to £120 each.

Light spring lambs

Tassagh farmer : 21.4k £140 654p : Mullabawn producer : 20.3k £132 650p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 20k £130 650p : Belleeks farmer : 20.5k £133 649p : Hamiltonsbawn producer : 19.9k £129 648p : Kilkeel seller : 21k £135 643p : Cullyhanna seller : 20.8k £133.50 642p and Armagh farmer : 22k £141 641p.

Heavy spring lambs