Sheep selling to a top price of £238 at Markethill

Good quality light lambs sold steadily from 620p to 654p per kilo for 21.4k at £140 each from a Tassagh farmer followed by 650p for 20.3k at £132 each from a Mullabawn producer.
The entire entry of 700 light lambs averaged 21.9k £137 per head.
Heavy lambs reached £150 paid twice with others at £149, £148 and £147 each.
The entire entry of heavy lambs averaged 25.8k at £145.50 each.
Main demand for good quality heavies from 560p to 625p for 24k at £150 each from an Armagh farmer and for an Aughnacloy producer.
A Dungannon producer received 621p for 24k at £149 each.
The 380 cull ewes sold in a slightly easier trade.
Top price of £238 with others at £225, £220 and £210.
Main demand for fleshed ewes from £140 to £180 each with plainer ewes from £90 to £120 each.
Light spring lambs
Tassagh farmer : 21.4k £140 654p : Mullabawn producer : 20.3k £132 650p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 20k £130 650p : Belleeks farmer : 20.5k £133 649p : Hamiltonsbawn producer : 19.9k £129 648p : Kilkeel seller : 21k £135 643p : Cullyhanna seller : 20.8k £133.50 642p and Armagh farmer : 22k £141 641p.
Heavy spring lambs
Armagh farmer : 24k £150 625p : Aughnacloy farmer : 24k £150 625p : Dungannon producer : 24k £149 621p : Armagh farmer : 24.8k £148 597p : Markethill farmer : 25k £148 592p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 25.2k £148 587p : Crossmaglen seller : 24k £140 583p : Tynan producer : 25k £145 580p and Portadown producer : 25.4k £147 579p.