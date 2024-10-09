Sheep shearing competition is a roaring success for Newtownstewart YFC
As a club they would like to thank everyone involved who made the event such a success.
A huge thanks must go to the competition judges, commentators, competitors who travelled from far and wide, score keepers, NISSA for supplying the equipment, the Clarke family for supplying the lambs and to Frazer Caldwell and Dean Laughlin for crutching the lambs.
Also to all men who helped directing and parking cars.
Special mentions must go to the sponsors of last nights event: RJ Woodland Services, SON Shearing Trailers Limited, AB mobile sheep dipping, Horner Shearing, Robert Matthewson and Richard McFarland.
The club is immensely grateful to everyone who came along last night to support the event and had an enjoyable night.
A massive thanks as well to the Richard Beattie for hosting our event and the excellent venue.
Congratulations to all shearers who took part last night, results are as follows:
Intermediate:
1st Frazer Caldwell
2nd Ciaran McNulty
3rd Enda Bradley
Senior:
1st Frazer Caldwell
2nd Ciaran McNulty
Open:
1st Jack Robinson
2nd Ben Scott
3rd Robert Davison
Relay winning team
Steven Wilson Ryan Erskine and Graeme Davison
