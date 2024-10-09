Sheep shearing competition is a roaring success for Newtownstewart YFC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newtownstewart YFC recently held their very first speed shear since 2000 at Beatties’ Pedigree Centre.

As a club they would like to thank everyone involved who made the event such a success.

A huge thanks must go to the competition judges, commentators, competitors who travelled from far and wide, score keepers, NISSA for supplying the equipment, the Clarke family for supplying the lambs and to Frazer Caldwell and Dean Laughlin for crutching the lambs.

Also to all men who helped directing and parking cars.

Intermediate class winners with class sponsor Adam Bratton at Newtownstewart YFC's speed shear competition which was held at Beatties’ Pedigree Centre. Picture: Newtownstewart YFC

Special mentions must go to the sponsors of last nights event: RJ Woodland Services, SON Shearing Trailers Limited, AB mobile sheep dipping, Horner Shearing, Robert Matthewson and Richard McFarland.

The club is immensely grateful to everyone who came along last night to support the event and had an enjoyable night.

A massive thanks as well to the Richard Beattie for hosting our event and the excellent venue.

Congratulations to all shearers who took part last night, results are as follows:

Senior class winners with sponsor Steven O'Neill at Newtownstewart YFC's speed shear competition which was held at Beatties’ Pedigree Centre. Picture: Newtownstewart YFC

Intermediate:

1st Frazer Caldwell

2nd Ciaran McNulty

3rd Enda Bradley

Open class winners, missing from photo class sponsor Ross Jamison at Newtownstewart YFC's speed shear competition which was held at Beatties’ Pedigree Centre. Picture: Newtownstewart YFC

Senior:

1st Frazer Caldwell

2nd Ciaran McNulty

Open:

Newtownstewart YFC recently held their very first speed shear since 2000 at Beatties’ Pedigree Centre. Picture: Newtownstewart YFC

1st Jack Robinson

2nd Ben Scott

3rd Robert Davison

Relay winning team

Steven Wilson Ryan Erskine and Graeme Davison