Sheep shearing competitors display their talent at the show

In the novice competition, judges named Allister Crawford, Seskinore YFC as the YFCU sheep shearing novice winner for 2022 and he received the John Gilpin trophy.

Second place went to Ryan Erskine, Gleno Valley YFC and third place was awarded to Gareth Henderson, Coleraine YFC.

It was then the turn of the experienced shearers to show their craft at its best in the YFCU advanced sheep shearing competition.

Winners of YFCU sheep shearing novice section (back row left to right) Gareth Henderson, Coleraine YFC, Peter Alexander, YFCU president, Hefin Rowlands, Lister Shearing representative, Jake Robinson, Seskinore YFC. (Front row left to right) Adam Mcconnell, Lisnamurrican YFC, Allister Crawford, Seskinore YFC, Ryan Erskine, Gleno Valley YFC and Cain McCullough, Lisnamurrican YFC

Competitors sweated it out in a tough contest with the top scorers making it through to the final. In the final, Ryan Adams, Coleraine YFC secured the top place and was presented with the Lister handpiece trophy.

Second place was awarded to Andrew Rea, Straid YFC and third place went to Matthew Cowen, Gleno Valley YFC.

Commenting on the YFCU sheep shearing competition, Peter Alexander said: “It is great to see the YFCU sheep shearing competition back for the second time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The sheep shearing competition showcases the best novice and advanced winners with an amazing atmosphere from the crowd cheering on the shearing.

Winners of YFCU sheep shearing advanced section (back row left to right) Hefin Rowlands, Lister Shearing representative, Steven Wilson, Gleno Valley YFC, Philip Buchanan, Gleno Valley YFC, Neil McCambridge, The Glens YFC and Peter Alexander, YFCU president. (Front row left to right) Matthew Cowan, Gleno Valley YFC, Ryan Adams, Coleraine YFC, and Andrew Rea, Straid YFC

“It was fantastic to see the Wool Handling competition back in action at the show since the pandemic.

“Congratulations to all members for taking part and representing your club at Balmoral Show.”

The association would like to thank the Northern Ireland Sheep Shearers Association (NISSA), Ulster Wool Marketing Board (UWMB) and Lister Shearing Equipment Limited for their ongoing support of the YFCU Sheep shearing competition.

Special thanks to the sheep shearing committee at the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society for ensuring the smooth running of the competition on the day.