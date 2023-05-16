The 350 spring lambs sold in a very firm demand.

Light lambs selling from 620p to 648p per kilo for 23k at £149 each from a Whitecross farmer followed by 646p for 21.9k at £141.50 from a Banbridge producer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Newtownhamilton farmer received 640p for 20k at £141.50 each.

Livestock Markets

Heavy lambs sold up to £153 each with others from £145 to £150.

Main demand for heavies from 530p to 610p per kilo for 24k at £146.50 each.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 270 cull ewes sold to a top of £187 each.

Main demand sold from £120 to £180 each.

Plainer ewes sold from £70 to £100 each.

Ewes with doubles sold to £295 with several more from £220 to £250 each.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singles from £160 to £210 each.

Light spring lambs

Whitecross farmer : 23k £149 648p : Banbridge producer : 21.9k £141.50 646p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 20k £128 640p : Mayobridge seller : 23k £145 630p : Markethill producer : 19.5k £123 631p : Poyntzpass farmer : 23k £145.50 633p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 19.5k £122 626p : Poyntzpass farmer : 19.7k £123 624p and Markethill producer : 23.5k £146 621p.

Heavy lambs

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whitecross farmer : 24k £146.50 610p : Middletown producer : 24k £146 608p : Cullyhanna farmer : 24k £145.50 606p : Armagh seller : 24k £143 596p : Armagh producer : 24.4k £144 590p and Poyntzpass farmer : 27.5k £147 535p.

Hoggets