Sheep trade remained steady in Markethill, prices for lambs to £153
Sheep trade remained steady in Markethill on Monday 15th May 2023.
The 350 spring lambs sold in a very firm demand.
Light lambs selling from 620p to 648p per kilo for 23k at £149 each from a Whitecross farmer followed by 646p for 21.9k at £141.50 from a Banbridge producer.
A Newtownhamilton farmer received 640p for 20k at £141.50 each.
Heavy lambs sold up to £153 each with others from £145 to £150.
Main demand for heavies from 530p to 610p per kilo for 24k at £146.50 each.
The 270 cull ewes sold to a top of £187 each.
Main demand sold from £120 to £180 each.
Plainer ewes sold from £70 to £100 each.
Ewes with doubles sold to £295 with several more from £220 to £250 each.
Singles from £160 to £210 each.
Light spring lambs
Whitecross farmer : 23k £149 648p : Banbridge producer : 21.9k £141.50 646p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 20k £128 640p : Mayobridge seller : 23k £145 630p : Markethill producer : 19.5k £123 631p : Poyntzpass farmer : 23k £145.50 633p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 19.5k £122 626p : Poyntzpass farmer : 19.7k £123 624p and Markethill producer : 23.5k £146 621p.
Heavy lambs
Whitecross farmer : 24k £146.50 610p : Middletown producer : 24k £146 608p : Cullyhanna farmer : 24k £145.50 606p : Armagh seller : 24k £143 596p : Armagh producer : 24.4k £144 590p and Poyntzpass farmer : 27.5k £147 535p.
Hoggets
Richhill seller : 25k £147588p : Armagh producer : 21.1k £120.50 571p : Poyntzpass farmer : 22.5k £127 564p : Mullaghbawn farmer : 23.8k £131 550p : Armagh farmer : 23.8k £129.50 544p : Middletown producer : 27k £147 545p : Poyntzpass farmer : 22.4k £120 536p and Warrenpoint producer : 23.8k £125 525p.