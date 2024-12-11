Shera celebrates spectacular year with new deal for tasty chip shop chicken curry

Shera McAloran of Karri Kitchen has enjoyed a spectacular year of success here and further afield.

SHOPPERS in Co-Op food stores across Northern Ireland are now able to enjoy a unique ready meal that blends a local classic with South Asian flavours.

A chip shop chicken curry created by Indonesian-born chef Shera McAloran is now in the chillers of Co-Op stores here along with sticky soy and ginger beef, a traditional Asian favourite.

Shera, a specialist in South East Asian cuisine, is now supplying the two unique dishes under Karri Kitchen, the successful food production operation started with husband Chris, a local businessman, in Portadown in 2018.

The deal with the Co-Op, which has around 18 stores here, is the latest major retail listing in what is proving to be a spectacular business year for the enterprising couple. The husband and wife team has seen Karri Kitchen become among the fastest growing smaller food companies on the island of Ireland.

In addition to the deal with the Co-Op, Karri Kitchen has won business with Tesco, Asda and Dunnes Stores over the past year.

She’s also recently developed four delicious meal pots in collaboration with Henderson Group, Northern Ireland’s biggest food distributor, and a major retailer through its Eurospar and Spar network of food stores.

Other leading retailers to stock the company’s dishes include Lidl, Supervalu and Costcutter, as well as dozens of smaller grocers across the region.

“It’s really been a spectacular year for us,” says Shera. “The success we’ve experienced and enjoyed during the past 12 months has positioned us for even faster growth in the year ahead in which we hope to see further sales in the Republic of Ireland and to develop opportunities identified in Great Britain,” adds Shera.

Shera is passionate about bringing the rich, diverse flavours of South East Asian cuisine to consumers here and further afield.

Each dish is a testament to the vibrant culinary traditions of South East Asia, meticulously crafted by Shera and her team to recipes that she’s developed to offer an unparalleled taste experience.