Shock P&O Ferries announcement may cause ‘serious disruption’ for Northern Ireland farmers

In a statement made by the leading ferry company earlier, it was said there would be no future for the business without significant change to the way in which it operates.

The NSA is expressing its serious concern over the impact on the movement of breeding sheep and goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, with operational changes being made by P&O from today.

P&O Ferries is the biggest shipper of breeding sheep from Great Britain to Europe. While it is not yet clear how these changes will be implemented, NSA fears, in the immediate term, there could be serious disruption to the movement of sheep and goods.

What’s more, it could further delay any solutions to the absence of any live breeding animal trade across the English Channel. NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker, commented: “NSA recognises that P&O supports many industries, and the public too, but for a long time, the company has been the mainstay of shipping live breeding sheep between Britain and Europe, and between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. “Brexit brought new controls for moving live animals into Europe, and the fact there is no Border Control Post (BCP) with live animal facilities on the other side of the channel, means British breeders have not been able to sustain what was a long standing and important trade for valuable UK livestock genetics.

“Negotiations are ongoing about establishing such a facility, but today’s news from P&O is likely to create further uncertainty and delays.”

Mr Stocker continued: “The Northern Ireland protocols have allowed the continued movement of animals between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, but have imposed serious extra controls resulting in many sheep farmers in Northern Ireland feeling ‘cast adrift’.