Shop til you drop at the 2021 Balmoral Show

Renowned for the array of trade stands on offer, the Balmoral Show is a one stop shop for all with plant machinery, agri machinery and equipment, fashion, food, country crafts, garden furniture and toys all on display for the four days of the Show.

Make sure to make the Eikon Shopping Village, a shopper’s paradise, your first stop as it provides an unrivalled selection of goods and services. With beauty companies galore, upgrade your makeup bag with popular products from Vita Liberata, Ciara Daly, Tropic and Oh My Glam. Plan that perfect getaway and visit the range of hospitality stands such as Roe Park, Johnstown Estate, Nutt Travel and Ireland’s Blue Book.

Local talents Catherine Swan and Grace Scott are some of the artists attending who will be displaying a range of vibrant prints and products – all with their own special agri twist! Kildare Candle Barn, Serenity Candles and new exhibitor, Lampshade Jungle will also be on hand to help create your own haven at home with a range of unique homeware products and accessories.

New to the Show this year is the Annex Shopping Village and this year it will highlight new exhibitor E-Bikes NI as well as fan favourites Ideal Farm Models and All Country Music.

As always, the outdoor trade displays at the Balmoral Show do not disappoint, with regular agri-exhibitors returning to prime locations including Burkes of Cornascriebe, Troughton & Bell, Wilsons of Rathkenny, D.A. Forgie as well as Dale Farm, Moy Park, Moore Concrete and of course the global phenomenon that is GRASSMEN!

WAC McCandless, Glenndun Plant, Slater Plant, HML Plant Hire and Construction, Northern Lift Trucks, MAC Gen and Essener Equipment are also set to return to help with all your plant equipment needs.

This year the Show is delighted to welcome a range of new trade stands including McMullan Agri, Penderfeed, Agri-Kit, Keelagher Contracts, Wessex International, Northstone and Clarke Machinery Group.

For those who want to upgrade their wardrobe, stay ahead of the trend by visiting country fashion favourites such as the Yorkshire Clothing Company (Rydale), Edinburgh Clothing, Roalexs and Dubarry of Ireland.

As Northern Ireland’s largest agri-food event, visitors can tantalise their taste buds and sample delights from the region’s top producers in the NI Food Pavilion.

Jenny McNeill, RUAS Trade Stand Manager commented: “We are delighted to bring visitors an array of Trade Stand to this year’s Show. There really is something for everyone; from jewellery to clothing, tractors to e-bikes, milking machines to fence posts - it is a one stop shop for all!

“We can’t wait to welcome back visitors to Balmoral Park for the 152nd Show and we are thrilled to be hosting our highly competitive Trade Stand Awards that creates a buzz and some fun rivalry among the Trade providers at the Show.”

She concluded: “Tickets are selling fast and I would encourage everyone to buy their tickets online and enjoy all that the Show has to offer. A full list of trade stands will be available online prior to the Show at www.balmoralshow.co.uk.”

The Balmoral Show will run from Wednesday 22nd to Saturday 25th September 2021. Tickets are now available to purchase online at www.balmoralshow.co.uk.