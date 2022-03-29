Show organisers ‘increasingly demoralised’ as vandalism reaches peak of wanton destruction

Police in Ballymoney are appealing for information in relation to the incidents and for those involved in the anti-social activity to stop.

An appeal was posted to Ballymoney Show’s Facebook page this morning asking anyone who is aware of those responsible to ‘talk some sense’ into the perpetrators.

“It is again, with great regret, that our showgrounds have been continually attacked and vandalised over the past few months, but this has intensified in the last week to reach a peak of wanton destruction that we can barely comprehend or believe!” they stated.

One of the smashed windows at Ballymoney Showgrounds on the North Road

“As we are preparing to organise our first show in three years, we are becoming increasingly demoralised and despondent about how we can afford to repair this damage, or deal with those responsible.

“If anyone within the community of Ballymoney has any idea of who would be responsible, please use your influence to talk some sense into them.”

They are now ‘seriously considering’ closing the showgrounds to all dog walkers.

Whilst show organisers realise dog walkers are not responsible for these acts of vandalism, they feel they must now adopt a policy which will mean all those found breaching the showgrounds will be trespassing.

More damage caused at the showgrounds

Ballymoney councillor Darryl Wilson was contacted by the association and has surveyed the latest damage caused at the showgrounds.

“The vandalism is increasing,” he said.

“Each time repairs are carried out, the damage increases again.”

Cllr Wilson, who is chair of Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP, spoke to the local PSNI Superintendent this morning to request increased patrols in the area.

Another window smashed at Ballymoney Showgrounds

The UUP councillor said he ‘wholly condemns’ any acts of vandalism.

Police, meanwhile, are appealing for anyone with information or concerns to contact them.

Sergeant McClean commented: “It was reported last Thursday (24 March) that a number of windows at premises had been damaged sometime over the previous fortnight. “It was further reported on Sunday (28 March) that downstairs windows had been smashed at the same premises at some stage over the weekend. “Our enquiries are ongoing, and we will be continuing with our patrols in the area to deter any repetition of this kind of behaviour. “I would appeal to anyone involved in this kind of anti-social activity to stop.

“I would also urge anyone with any information, or concerns, to contact our Neighbourhood Team. “Reporting incidents that impact on your quality of life helps us to focus patrols where they are needed most,” Sergeant McClean added. You can contact police on 101, or make a report using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareportThe reference number to quote is 829 of 28/03/22. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on Tel. 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org