Showcase takes place at a pivotal time in the farming calendar

Paul Elwood from HVS Animal Health

Where dairy and beef cattle are concerned, the housing season is fast approaching and with this comes the challenge of ensuring that milk output and animal growth rates are maintained at optimal levels.

HVS’ Paul Elwood takes up the story: “It has been a pretty up and down grass growing year. The exceptionally cold conditions that characterised the month of May and the drought that gripped Northern Ireland for most of July had a very negative impact on mineral and vitamin levels.

“These issues have also kicked in, where silage quality is concerned this year.”

He added: “However, it’s important that calves’ immune systems are boosted prior to housing in order to allow them fend off the challenge of pneumonia and other similar diseases, once they are brought indoors. Subsequent growth rates will also be impacted.

“With this in mind, farmers should drench young stock with Liquid Gold Cattle. It contains all the mineral and vitamins required to boost their immune systems. This is critically important at this time of the year.”

According to Paul, suckled calves, weanlings and dairy replacements are around 30 to 40 kilos lighter than would normally be the case at this time of the year.

“Worming and fluking will be crucially important prior to housing as will be the drenching of young stock with a proven mineral and vitamin supplement,” he explained.

“The reality is that silages this year will also be low in many of the key trace elements required by stores and suckled calves. These key nutrients must, therefore, be supplemented in order to maintain performance levels over the coming winter months.”

Paul went on to point out that ‘HVS Liquid Gold Cattle’ contains all of the micro minerals and vitamins required by beef cattle and sheep with Zinc, Manganese, Copper and Iron made available solely in a chelated form.

“The products represent the next generation in chelated mineral and vitamin drenches,” he further explained.

“Increasingly, farmers must seek to maximise the performance of their livestock. The Liquid Gold range has been developed to meet this specific requirement.”

Liquid Gold Cattle can be given to breeding cows, store cattle, suckle calves and dairy replacements in order to boost fertility levels and growth rates. The dosage rates are: yearlings – 60 mls per head; weanlings- 50 mls per head and breeding stock – 100 mls per head.

Paul continued:“Liquid Gold has been used extensively by beef farmers across Northern Ireland. Invariably, the reports coming back confirm that stock drenched with the product look healthier, have put on more weight and have a better bloom on their coats the year round.”

“Drenching with them HVS Liquid Gold Cattle will ensure that they get the micro minerals and vitamins they need in the run up to the housing season. This, in turn, will help improve their immune status, which is extremely low in many herds and maximise daily liveweight gains over the coming winter months.”

Turning to sheep, Paul pointed out that the main tupping season is almost with us. Courtesy of this year’s Balmoral Show HVS will be reminding flock owners of the absolute importance to have both ewes and rams on an optimal plane of nutrition from this point onwards.

“Sheep farmers often forget to make sure that their rams are as fit for purpose as would be the case with ewes,” he said.

“After all, rams constitute half the breed make-up of every flock. So it is crucially important to have them in tip top shape prior to start of the breeding season.”

Paul highlighted the results of recent research undertaken by AHDB Beef & Lamb, which confirmed the benefits of placing rams on bespoke nutritional programmes prior to putting them in with the ewes.

“Getting the nutritional balance for rams correct will significantly boost both sperm numbers and quality,” he said.

“But the required feeding programmes must be commenced six weeks prior to the commencement of the breeding season.

“The same time lag is also required when it comes to getting ewes into optimal condition for breeding.”

Where sheep are concerned Liquid Gold can be used pre tupping and pre lambing to help improve lambing percentages, reduce the number of barren ewes within a flock and to tighten up lambing dates.

HVS will also be highlighting the success of their Omega Flush product at this year’s Balmoral Show.

Embryo transfer is being used increasingly by local dairy and beef breeders to improve the genetic potential of their herds. However, it remains an inherently expensive technique.

Paul Elwood again:“The programme that we offer is centred on the use of our Omega Flush product. International research has shown that Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids maximise the quality and numbers of eggs produced by the donor animal while also helping the subsequently produced embryos to implant more effectively in the womb of the recipient.

“We are, therefore, recommending that the proven supplement, which contains both Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, should be offered to the donor animal at a rate of 100 mls per day, mixed in the feed, during the six week period prior to flushing and to the recipient at a similar rate for three weeks pre and six weeks after implantation.

“The donor female should also receive 200ml of our Liquid Gold Dairy mineral and vitamin drench three weeks prior to flushing.”

He added: “It is a very small price to pay when one considers the value of the end product.”

The HVS team will be available at Balmoral to discuss the relevance and benefits to be gained by using the company’s entire product range. This includes the bespoke HVS range of pre-calver and breeding cow minerals.

HVS will be located on Stand C9 4th Avenue.