Showcasing the real value of Riding for the Disabled within the community

The Agriculture Minister, Edwin Poots, stopped off at the centre in Coleraine to see first-hand the activities run by the charity, in particular, those relating to Equine Assisted Therapy and Learning (EATL).

During his visit, Minister Poots watched pupils from the local Castleroe Primary School take part in horse riding and discussed the benefits of that and other activities at the centre, which help improve physical and mental health, communication, confidence and the general wellbeing of participants.

Paying tribute to the work RDA does throughout Northern Ireland and the services it provides to schools, the Minister said: “EATL involves using horses and donkeys in a range of treatments and activities to support human physical and mental health and wellbeing, as well as educational development.

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots MLA is pictured with pupils from Castleroe Primary in Coleraine with Christina Buzas - trainee coach, Frankie Creith - RDA volunteer, Mrs Samantha Williams - Principal Castleroe Primary School and CAFRE apprentice - Blain Lynch.

“There is a growing body of evidence to suggest that EATL can make a huge difference to children and young people for whom traditional methodologies do not work.

“This includes children excluded from school, young people known to youth justice, those with autism, young people with cerebral palsy and many more.

“I therefore commend the Causeway Coast and Glens RDA and the One Equine Trust, which works closely alongside RDA, for their role in promoting and providing EATL to disabled and vulnerable people in the local community.”

Mr Poots concluded: “My department is currently working to progress a strategy for the equine sector in Northern Ireland and the development and promotion of EATL will be a key component of that strategy.

“I am therefore very supportive of this initiative.”

Peter North, chairman of Causeway Coast and Glens RDA, added: “RDA recognise that the benefits of equine therapy to the disabled are often not fully appreciated by the general public.

“We are, therefore, delighted the minister has taken time from his busy schedule to visit us at Riding for the Disabled here in Coleraine.