Sign up now for Buskfest 2025 in Banbridge

The countdown to Buskfest, taking place on Saturday, June 14, has officially begun.

BUSKFEST, one of the most anticipated musical events of the year, is back in Banbridge on Saturday, June 14, and buskers of all ages and genres are being asked to sign up for a chance to perform, compete, and win incredible prizes.

With a total prize pot of £3,500 and other exciting prizes, this year’s Buskfest promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

Whether you’re a seasoned performer or a first-time busker, this is your chance to showcase your talent to a lively crowd in the heart of Banbridge. The event is free to both buskers and visitors and offers a fantastic family-friendly atmosphere.

BBC Radio Ulster’s Ralph McLean, one of the event’s esteemed judges, said: “Buskfest is one of my favourite musical days of the year and, in my opinion, the biggest and best celebration of busking around.

“What makes it so special is the platform it gives performers of all kinds to step out, be heard, and connect with an audience. Every year I’m blown away by the range and quality of talent on show.

“Whether you’re a solo singer, a band, or something in between, there’s a space for you here. Judging is never easy, but it’s always inspiring and I can’t wait to see Banbridge come alive once again with music on every corner.”

Registration for this year’s Buskfest is now open at buskfest.com and will close on June 13. On the day of the event, all participating buskers must check in at the Old Town Hall between 11.30am and 1pm to claim their performance pitch.

The streets will come alive with music from 2pm to 5pm, followed by the Prize Giving & Evening Concert from 5pm to 8.30pm in the town centre. The finale will feature a stellar lineup of local talent, including Banshee – last year’s overall winner – The Reillys, and headliners The Nooks.

Not only will buskers have the opportunity to win part of the £3,500 prize pot, but they’ll also be part of an incredible celebration of music, community, and creativity. The event will feature free family-friendly activities in the afternoon, ensuring fun for all ages.

Buskfest is an event that brings people together through the power of live music, and we want you to be a part of it. To register visit buskfest.com