Significant lamb price drop step too far, says UFU

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) says it is very frustrated that sheep processing factories have dropped base lamb quotes by over £0.60/kg this week.

UFU beef and lamb chair Pat McKay said: “Last week the average lamb price was £5.31/kg and to drop it to £4.80/kg seems very unreasonable. We were expecting lamb trade to remain strong as the Eid Festival is due to start mid-July.

“The number of lambs sent for slaughter in Northern Ireland (NI) processing factories is higher for this season while live exports to the Republic of Ireland (ROI) are significantly lower.

“Over the last few weeks, there has been fewer ROI agents visiting our local markets which is concerning, especially when the NI lamb price is well behind what is being given in ROI which is €6.40/kg (£5.50/kg). Meanwhile, the Great Britain price was £5.87/kg last week - our local farmers are at a serious disadvantage.

“Going forward, we ask farmers to sell hard in the live ring and when trading directly with processors.

“Lamb prices have been stronger this season although the cost of production has increased greatly. This has been most visible for fuel, feed and fertiliser.”