A ‘significant’ search operation is underway following an incident in which two police officers were injured.

The police officers were injured after their response vehicle was rammed outside Newry earlier today (Monday 10 June).

The officers were taken to hospital by ambulance and are currently receiving treatment to their injuries.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Commander, Superintendent Norman Haslett, commented: “Any attack on our officers, who work tirelessly around the clock, often in challenging circumstances to protect the community, is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

Police vehicle. (Pic: PSNI)

“I condemn this incident in the strongest possible terms. An investigation is underway to bring the person responsible to justice and I wish both officers a speedy recovery.”

Outlining the incident, Superintendent Haslett said: “A member of the public called police after a car was stolen from outside a home in Irish Street in Armagh City at around 9am.

“The silver Volkswagen Passat had been located by police in Newry.

“However, when our officers attempted to stop the vehicle in the Shepherd’s Way on-slip to the A1 dual carriageway at around 9.25am, the driver of the stolen vehicle then reversed at speed and rammed the police vehicle.

“As a result, two officers were injured and were unable to continue their duties and the patrol vehicle has sustained serious damage which will render it unusable for the foreseeable future.”

The suspect, the driver of the stolen car, made off on foot.

A significant search operation is underway for the man who is described as being aged around 25 with blonde/ sandy brown hair and wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a grey top with green shoulders.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist us with our enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting 350 10/06/24,” Superintendent Haslett added.

Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport