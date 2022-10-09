Silverwood and Glenville Blondes lead the way

This bi-annual event was judged by Sean Galvin of Macroom, Co Cork and kindly sponsored by Ganson.

Sean was looking for correctness especially regarding feet and legs, muscle, power and thickness as well as length, docility and maternal qualities in the females. He said 'regarding the cow and calf pairs the quality of the calf was most important here'.

Large herd (10 breeding cows plus)

Winner of best large herd; Silverwood Blondes - Norman McKnight with sons Neil and Colin and grandsons Noah and Lewis admiring their cows

1st Silverwood Blondes

2nd Ballygowan Blondes

Small herd

1st Glenville Blondes

Advertisement

Winner of the best small herd; Glenville Blondes - Dean, Owen and Jack Farrell with one of their maiden heifers

2nd Drumnafern Blondes

Best stock bull

1st Bridge Obama in Moneyscalp blondes

Advertisement

2nd Nigransha Paddy Power in Ivaniskey blondes

A selection of the winning Silverwood Herds cows at grass

Best 202 born heifer

1st Ballygowan Rita in the Ballygowan herd

Advertisement

2nd Ballygowan Rosie in the Glenville herd

Best cow and calf

Conor, Rachel, Hollie and Caoimhe Jackson with Glenvale Perri, winner of the judges special award for doing such a good job rearing twin heifers

1st Ballygowan Hollie with her calf Ballygowan Tilly in the Ballygowan herd.

Advertisement

2nd Terelton Linda with her calf Moneyscalp Thor in the Moneyscalp herd.

Most promising young bull

1ST Drumnafern Square Pants in the Drumnafern herd.

2nd Moneyscalp Samson in the Moneyscalp herd.

Advertisement

He had a special award for a cow rearing twin heifers doing a good job on them.

Winner of best stock bull: Bridge Obama with Gary at the halter. Also included Gerard McClelland with Moneyscalp Samson

Special award – cow rearing twins

Glenvale Perri with her calves Tish and Tash in Jackos Blondes.

Advertisement

Large herd winners Silverwood Blondes from the McKnight family, Newry, retained the title from 2019. Colin McKnight gives an insight into the Herds continued success: "Our females are predominately sired by Ardmore Gargoyle. We AI a lot here at Silverwood and are not afraid to try out different bulls be it French or British genetics, as well as new or older sires. We have 22 cows in the Herd, and we like cows with length and depth of body who are correct on their feet and legs. Nice heads are also preferable.”

Small Herd winners were Glenville Blondes from Dean Farrell and family, Crossmaglen.

Although Dean has been a keen admirer of the breed for many years, he only recently set the herd up. He chose blondes due to their quiet nature and his two boys Owen and Jack already have their own heifers within the herd.

Dean has a particular type he is looking for. He explained: “We look for nice square plates, straight top line, and a nice head on our heifers. We currently have six breeding cows with caves at foot and one senior heifer. We presently AI all our cows but when numbers increase, we intend to purchase a stock bull.”

Advertisement

Ballygowan Blondes and Drumnafern Blondes were placed second in the large and small herds respectfully.

Ballygowan also featured in the individual animal awards. Ballygowan Hollie and her heifer calf at foot Tilly won the best cow and calf award. Owner David Gibson states: “Hollie is a big, strong wide cow who has had a serious breeding history, her first bull calf is running with a local commercial breeder, her second is stock bull for Homestead Blondes, Rita, winner of the best 2020 born heifer is her third heifer and her 2021 born bull calf Sebastion was sold privately to Newland Blondes and excelled on the show circuit winning champion male at the Great Yorkshire and Royal Welsh shows. Hollie is by Ashtonlodge Tyson and goes back to Landais on the maternal side giving plenty of milk. Rita is an Ark Maverick daughter and full sister to Sebastion.”

Moneyscalp Blondes won best stock bull with Bridge Obama. Obama was purchased due to his length, serious fleshing ability and a great temperament. His bloodline going back to the renowned Bridge Cracker Jack. Obama was crowned overall champion Blonde at seven of the local shows in 2022 on top of his award for best stock bull 2022. Gerard and Gary McClelland are very pleased with his prodigy to date, noting square plates, early growth and fleshing and pleasing calving ease – especially with heifers.

Not to be outdone, club chairman Brian McGartland’s Drumnafern Herd had junior bull Drumnafern Squarepants win the most promising young bull award.

Advertisement

Brian was delighted to have Squarepants win the most promising young bull award and first animal to win the Francie Carson memorial cup. Francie was a great supporter of the breed and the club.

Squarepants was bred from the French sire Glacon and out of a Gazou dam going back to Budore Gale. Brian wanted to experiment with the double French cross and was not disappointed. Brian breed’s an animal that is easy kept and easy fleshed, they get treated no differently from the commercial cattle on the farm. If they need spoiling, they are not worth having he states. Buyers of bulls are not going to spoil them so they should be treated the same here.

Conor Jackson’s cow Glenvale Perri was given a special award as Sean was so impressed with the job she was doing raising twin heifers. Conor commented: “Perri is a shapely, long and quiet cow who calved down with lovely twin heifer calves, Jocko’s Tish and Tash. From birth they thrived superbly as Perri has an endless milk supply.”

Some of the recognised breeding will be on sale at the upcoming Blonde Show and Sale on Friday 21st October at Dungannon Farmers Mart. Silverwood Blondes have three quality bulls entered. Moneyscalp Samson placed second in the most promising young bull category is also entered. Samson, sired by the proven Dollar was also shown this year winning seven junior bull class awards as well as overall Blonde champion at Castlewellan Show.

Advertisement

The club would like to congratulate all the herd and individual winners, with some excellent cattle on view.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to thank Sean and Geraldine Galvin for giving of their time and expertise freely to judge the competition. Also to Ken Hill for accompanying the judge on his tour of Northern Irelands best Blonde cattle.

“We are indebted to Ganson for the continued sponsorship of the herds competition - thank you.”

Winner of best heifer born in 2020: Ballygowan Rita

Advertisement

Winner of best cow and calf; Ballygowan Hollie with Tilly at foot