Simlahill Herd secures fifth Holstein premiership title

William Bolton, Maghera, won the awards for the best 70 tonne cow, and second in the senior section's bull progeny group. He was congratulated by Padraig O'Kane, Trioliet, sponsor. Picture:Columba O'Hare Newry.ie

The results of the hotly contested competition, which attracted almost 70 entries, were announced at the club’s recent BBQ and charity auction, held in Dungannon.

Owned by father and son duo, Jim and Nicholas McCann, the 175-cow Simlahill Herd has been the best medium herd in the premier section for nine years in succession; winning the competition’s overall premiership award five times during that period.

Founded in 1990 the Simlahill prefix is synonymous with top-quality, high yielding Holstein cows. “We aim to breed balanced cows with strength, sound legs and feet, and tight well-attached udders,” explained Nicholas, who was awarded Holstein UK’s coveted Master Breeder status in 2014.

Alwyn Burns, Curlough Herd, Caledon, was the best new entrant in Holstein NI's Herds Inspection Competiton. He was congratulated by sponsor Gavin Connaughty, Cookstown Dairy Services. Picture:Columba O'Hare Newry.ie

The herd is currently averaging 10,943kgs at 3.97% butterfat and 3.24% protein. Prolific cow families include Danoise, Georgina, Kate, and the Carlin family founded from the purchase of embryos from Larcrest. AI bulls featuring in the breeding program are King Doc, Lambda, Chief and Pepper.

The premier section of the competition was judged by Scotsman Brian Yates from the noted Logan Herd based in Castle Douglas. “Thanks to Holstein NI for inviting me to judge. It was an honour to be asked.”

Brian Yates added: “I enjoyed the hospitality and my three-day tour of herds in Northern Ireland. Thanks to the stewards who accompanied me, and of course, the entrants who made the effort to present cows to an exceptionally high standard.

“Judging the premier section was a huge challenge, but the individual categories proved to be an even bigger task due to the high standard of entries.”

The award for the best cow family, and second place in the junior section's small herd category, went to Hugh Maguire, Clones. Making the presentation are Gavin Connaughty, Cookstown Dairy Services, sponsor; and James Walker, president, Holstein NI. Picture:Columba O'Hare Newry.ie

County Tyrone breeder Alwyn Burns from Caledon was the best new entrant in the junior section of the competition. Sponsored by Cookstown Dairy Services, the junior section was judged by Wallace Patton from the Greenisle Herd based in Newtownards, County Down.

Wallace was full of praise for the calibre of the herds competing in the junior section.

The senior section of the competition, sponsored by Trioliet, was judged by former Holstein UK classifier Malcolm Dyson. He also complimented competitors on the high standard of entries.

Holstein NI chairman Iain McLean congratulated the prize winners, and thanked the judges for giving up their time to officiate in the three categories of the competition. “We are greatly indebted to Cookstown Dairy Services and Trioliet for their continued sponsorship of the Herds Inspection Competition.”

Results from Herds Inspection Competition:

JUNIOR SECTION

Best new entrant – 1, Alwyn Burns, Curlough; 2, William Black, Keely; 3, James Sproule, Foggyhill.

Best small herd – 1, James Sproule, Foggyhill; 2, Hugh and Alan Maguire, Trasnafarm; 3, James McAuley, Parkshaw.

Richard Shanks, Tandragee, won the junior section awards for the best 70 tonne cow, and second place in the medium herd category. Adding their congratulations are sponsor Gavin Connaughty, Cookstown Dairy Services; and Holstein NI president James Walker. Picture: Columba O'Hare Newry.ie

Best medium herd – 1, G and J Booth, Beechview; 2, Robin Orr, Ballyportery; 3, Richard Shanks, Bloomhill.

Best large herd – 1, Robert Stewart, Quinton; 2, Alwyn Burns, Curlough; 3, William Black, Keely.

Best heifer – 1, Robin Orr, Boghil Glamour Skywalker HC; 2, G and J Booth, Beechview Dorman Bridget; 3, Robert Stewart, Quinton Lighthouse Mia.

Best junior cow – 1, Robert Stewart, Quinton Doorman Linda; 2, Gordon and Matthew Breen, Wiltor Emilio Chassity; 3, G and J Booth, Beechview Blarney Mogul Polly 2.

Best senior cow – 1, G and J Booth, Oakroyal Golden Rossett 17; 2, Robin Orr, Wyndford Impress August 39; 3, Thomas Martin, Ashmar Silver Hope.

Best 70T cow – 1, Richard Shanks, Inch Mascol Anne 2; 2, Alwyn Burns, Curlough Laura; 3, Robin Orr, Ballyportery Finder Ellie.

Jason Booth, Stewartstown, was the winner of the best medium herd in the senior section. Included are Gavin Connaughty, Cookstown Dairy Services, sponsor; and James Walker, president Holstein NI. Picture: Columba O'Hare Newry.ie

Cow family group – 1, Hugh and Alan Maguire, Daphne; 2, Robert Stewart, Georgia; 3, Robin Orr, Etielle.

Bull progeny group – 1, Robert Stewart, Co-op Aardema Black Jack; 2, G and J Booth, Val Bisson Doorman; 3, Richard Shanks, Endco Evolve.

SENIOR SECTION

Best small herd – 1, Seamus Gunn, Ernevale; 2, Richard Charles, Beltonanean; 3, Stephen Robinson, Cluntagh.

Best medium herd – 1, Paul Dunn, Dunbanard; 2, FJ and JT Henning, Cornagrally; 3, Jay Warden, Ballygrainey.

Best large herd – 1, S and J McCormick, Hilltara; 2, Bolton Bros, Carrickfarm; 3, Henry Thompson, Caddyview.

Best heifer – 1, S and J McCormick, Hilltara Undenied Apple; 2, Seamus Gunn, Ernevale Unix Veto; 3, Bolton Bros, Carrickfarm Casper Patricia.

Best junior cow – 1, S and J McCormick, Hilltara Fitz Maude; 2, Seamus Gunn, Ernevale Incredi Angelini; 3, S and J Lyons, Skerryview Amusinig Belstar.

Best senior cow – 1, S and J McCormick, Hilltara Windbrooke Maude; 2, Seamus Gunn, Ernevale Seaver Rosina; 3, Bolton Bros, Carrickfarm Goodwhone Roxy.

Best 70T cow – 1, Bolton Bros, Carrickfarm Sam Ella; 2, S and J McCormick, Hilltara Windbrook Maude; 3, Richard Charles, Beltonanean Cosmos Lorna.

Best cow family group -1, S and J McCormick, Devine; 2, Richard Charles, Comet; 3, Paul Dunn, Ashlyn.

Best bull progeny group – 1, S and J McCormick, Val Bisson Doorman; 2, Bolton Bros, Mountfield SSI DCY Mogul; 3, Paul Dunn, Mountfield SSI DCY Mogul.

PREMIER SECTION Best small herd – 1, Inch Genetics, Inch; 2, William Hunter, Lisnacloon; 3, Lois Kirkpatrick and Kenneth Totten, Glenbank.

Best medium herd – 1, J and N McCann, Simlahill; 2, N and D McNaugher, Mullaugher; 3, McLean Family, Priestland.

Best large herd – 1, W and A Patton, Ards; 2, Lewis McMurray and Sons, Matfield; 3, Geoffrey Patton, Carrowcroft.

Best heifer – 1, Lewis McMurray and Sons, Matfield Daffodil 3; 2, McLean Family, Priestland 6530 Solomon J Rose; 3, J and N McCann, Simlahill Pepper Carlin.

Best junior cow – 1, W and A Patton, Ards Solomon Fame; 2, Lewis McMurray an Sons, Matfield Melanie 37; 3, McLean Family, Priestland 6189 Banner Laurel.

Best senior cow – 1, McLean Family, Priestland 5446 Shot J Rose; 2, W and A Patton, Ards Massey Lenora; 3, N and D McNaugher, Mullaughter Punch Cinderella.

Best 70T cow – 1, McLean Family, Priestland 5446 Shot J Rose; 2, J and N McCann, Simlahill Seaver Nuance; 3, William Kerr, Fordwich Saratoga Trish.

Best cow family group – 1, Lewis McMurray and Sons, Melanie; 2, McLean Family, Rose; 3, Inch Genetics, Daphne.

Best bull progeny group – 1, McLean Family, Walnutlawn Solomon; 2, W and A Patton, Walnutlawn Solomon; 3, N and D McNaugher, Co-op Bosside Massey.

Sponsor Gavin Connaughty, right, Cookstown Dairy Services, congratulates Robert Stewart, Portaferry, on winning an array of awards in the juinior section of Holstein NI's herds inspection competiton. Picture: Columba O'Hare Newry.ie

The Orr family, Robin, Harry and Jack from Cloughmills won the award for the best heifer in the junior section. They also claimed second place in the best senior cow and best medium herd categories. Adding his congratulations is Gavin Connaughty, Cookstown Dairy Services, sponsor. Pixture: Columba O'Hare Newry.ie

Paul Dunn, Dunbanard Herd, Bangor, was the winner of the best medium herd in the senior section of Holstein NI's Herds Inspection Competition.

Iain and Joyce McLean, Priestland Herd, Bushmills, won a number awards in the premier section, including best bull progeny group, best 70 tonne cow, and best senior cow. Picture:Columba O'Hare Newry.ie

The Hilltara Herd owned by the McCormick family from Bangor won an array of awards in the senior section of Holstein NI's Herds Inspection Competition. Sam and Patricia McCormick were congratulated by sponsor Padraig O'Kane, Trioliet. Picture:Columba O'Hare Newry.ie

Samuel and William McMurray, Matfield Herd, Banbridge, won the premier section awards for the best junior heifer, and best cow family group. Picture:Columba O'Hare Newry.ie

Vice-chairman Alex Walker congratulates Andrew Patton, Newtownards, on winning several awards including best large herd and best junior cow in the premier section of Holstein NI's Herds Inspection Competition. Picture:Columba O'Hare Newry.ie

The award for the best 70 tonne cow in the premier section of Holstein NI's Herds Inspection Competiton was won by Iain McLean, Bushmills. Making the presentation is Holtstein NI vice-chairman Alex Walker. Picture:Columba O'Hare Newry.ie

Holstein NI vice-chairman Alex Walker, right, presents a token of appreciation to Wallace Patton, Newtownards, who judged the junior section of Holstein NI's Herds Inspection Competition. Picture:Columba O'Hare Newry.ie

The award for the best small herd in the premier section went to the Inch Genetics partnership of Jim Morrison and James Cleland, Downpatrick. Included is James Walker, president, Holstein NI. Picture:Columba O'Hare Newry.ie

The Ernevale Herd owned by Seamus Gunn, Derrylin, was the best small herd in the senior section. He also won second place in the best senior cow, best junior cow, and best senior heifer categories. Adding his congratulations is sponsor Padraig O'Kane, Trioliet. Picture:Columba O'Hare Newry.ie