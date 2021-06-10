Simmental cow sells for a top price of £1575 at Saintfield Mart
Great entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale sold to a strong demand for all types with an excellent trade throughout.
Top price of £1575 for a Simmental cow.
Special entry of 50 Limousin bullocks and heifers 400-500kg for Wednesday 16th June.
Fat cattle: Sold to £1575 for a 880kg Simmental cow, £179 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Killinchy producer 880kg £179 £1575, Saintfield producer
Shorthorn cows 840kg £182 £1528, 820kg £178 £1459, 800kg £175 £1400, Downpatrick producer Charolais cow 770kg £190 £1463, Comber producer Limousin cow 780kg £185 £1443, Ballygowan producer Belgian Blue cow 740kg £193 £1428, Limousin cow 680kg £198 £1346, Lisburn producer Hereford cow 920kg £154 £1416, Crossgar producer Limousin cows 740kg £181 £1339, 680kg £175 £1190, Annacloy producer Aberdeen Angus cows 700kg £176 £1232, 620kg £176 £1091, Crossgar producer Hereford cow 680kg £176 £1196, Downpatrick producer Montbeliarde cows 760kg £150 £1140, 790kg £142 £1121, Friesian cow 700kg £139 £973, Ballygowan producer Friesian cow 780kg £133 £1037 and Carryduff producer Friesian cows 720kg £141 £1015, 690kg £138 £952.
Bullocks: 75 bullocks sold to an exceptional demand with a lot of quality sorts on offer.
Top price of £1530 for a 660kg Simmental (232).
Lighter sorts sold to £1170 for a 450kg Limousin (260)
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais and Simmentals 660kg £1530, 600kg £1410, 610kg £1400, 550kg £1340, 600kg £1340, Ballyhalbert producer Charolais 690kg £1510, 700kg £1480, 660kg £1445, 690kg £1440, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 770kg £1470, 700kg £1340, 640kg £1240, 600kg £1210, 600kg £1200, Carryduff producer Limousins 600kg £1370, 530kg £1140, Ballygowan producer Charolais 500kg £1250, 470kg £1180, 490kg £1150, 460kg £1135, Crumlin producer Limousins 540kg £1240, 550kg £1240, 580kg £1240, 590kg £1240, Lisburn producer Limousins 450kg £1170, 400kg £1070, Lisburn producer Limousins 500kg £1210, 480kg £1160, 420kg £1100, Crossgar producer Limousins 460kg £1140, 480kg £1105, Downpatrick producer Charolais 410kg £1130, 380kg £1080, 380kg £1055 and Ballynahinch producer Limousins 320kg £965, 290kg £890.
Heifers: Sold to £1250 for a 550kg Charolais (228).
Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Charolais 550kg £1250, 530kg £1210, 540kg £1190, 510kg £1165, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 620kg £1200, 600kg £1140, 500kg £1070, 500kg £1000, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 490kg £1160, 420kg £1100, 460kg £1100, 500kg £1100, 500kg £1085, 400kg £970 and Downpatrick producer Charolais 500kg £1100, 450kg £1080, Crumlin producer Limousin 450kg £1000.
Dropped calves: Good entry of 85 drops sold to a top of £490 for a Belgian Blue bull.
Leading prices: Portaferry producer Belgian Blue bulls £490, £380, £330, £325, £300, Belgian Blue Heifers £370, £345, Ballynahinch producer Charolais bull £360, Kircubbin producer Hereford bulls £320, £305, £290, Hereford Heifers £300, £285 and Ballynahinch producer Limousin bulls £300, £290, Limousin Heifer £300.