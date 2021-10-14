Simmental cow with bull sells for £2300 at Enniskillen

In the bullock ring light weights selling from 230p to 275p for a Charolais 380kg at £1045.

Medium weights from 220p to 271p for a Charolais 416kg at £1130, heavy lots 200p to 228p for a Hereford 548kg at £1250 and selling up to £1500 per head.

Bullocks

Kesh producer Charolais 380kg at £1045, Derrylin producer Charolais 370kg at £860, Limousin 422kg 1010, Limousin 584kg at £1310, Enniskillen producer Charolais 416kg at £1130, Blonde d’Aquitaine 410kg at £1000, Maguiresbridge producer Limousin 462kg at £1170, Charolais 468kg at £1170, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 488kg at £1200, Florencecourt producer Limousin 454kg at £1100 and Lisbellaw producer Hereford 548kg at £1250, Hereford 636kg at £1440

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £700 to £1030 for a Charolais 405kg , heifers sold from 620 to 1210 for a Charolais 450kg.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 440kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 455kg Charolais heifer at £1070, 405kg Charolais steer at £1030, Derrylin producer 227kg Limousin bull at £700, 236kg Limousin bull at £700, 272kg Limousin heifer at £720, 278kg Limousin bull at £750, Garrison producer 304kg Charolais heifer at £840, 249kg Charolais heifer at £700, 266kg Charolais heifer at £850, 277kg Charolais heifer at £800, 415kg Charolais steer at £960, Kesh producer 227kg Charolais steer at £750, 271kg Charolais heifer at £790, 236kg Charolais steer at £780, 247kg Charolais steer at £790, Tempo producer 360kg Charolais steer at £940, 354kg Simmental steer at £800, 270kg Charolais steer at £800, 340kg Charolais heifer at £860, Ederney producer 141kg Charolais heifer at £510, 168kg Charolais bull at £700, 190kg Charolais bull at £680, 211kg Charolais heifer at £600, Derrygonnelly producer 284kg Charolais heifer at £830, 239kg Saler bull at £600, 311kg HC heifer at £880, 354kg Saler heifer at £1000, 211kg Saler heifer at £550, Rosslea producer 238kg Limousin heifer at £650, 256kg Limousin heifer at £710, 259kg Limousin bull at £720, Irvinestown producer 363kg Hereford bull at £850, 343kg Hereford bull at £850, 342kg Hereford bull at £780, Castlederg producer 409kg Charolais heifer at £900, 494kg Belgian Blue heifer at £1060, 358kg Charolais heifer at £820, Belleek producer 269kg Charolais bull at £760, 282kg Charolais bull at £800, 316kg Charolais heifer at £750, 307kg Charolais heifer at £710 and Garrison producer 373kg Limousin steer at £950, 345kg Limousin steer at £920, 265kg Charolais heifer at £770.

Calves

Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £355, Hereford heifer at £260, Trillick producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £310, Aberdeen Angus bull at £310, Charolais heifer at £320, Screeny producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £295, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin bull at £265, Lisnaskea producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £250, Brookeborough producer Friesian bull at £130 and Ballinamallard producer Friesian bull at £85.

Suckler cows

Irvinestown Simmental cow with bull at £2300, Limousin cow with bull at £1780, Simmental cow with bull at £1670, Simmental cow with heifer at £1500, Derrylin producer Charolais cow with bull at £1780, Simmental cow with heifer at £1600, Ballanaleck producer Simmental cow with bull at £1530, Dromore producer springing Simmental heifer at £1640 and Kinawley producer springing Limousin heifer at £1460, springing Limousin heifer at £1500.

Heifers

Beef lots to 231ppk paid for a 550kg Charolais at £1300 and to a top of at £1380 and lighter weights from 200-250ppk paid for a 450kg Charolais at £1120.

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 630kg at £1380, Charolais 590kg at £1300, Charolais 600kg at £1350, Derrylin producer Charolais 550kg at £1270, Charolais 480kg at £1150, Charolais 490kg at £1100, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 550kg at £1200 and Enniskillen producer Charolais 570kg at £1210, Charolais 500kg at £1140, Charolais 500kg at £1080, Charolais 480kg at £1050.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 185ppk paid for a 660kg Charolais, lighter weights sold from 108-203ppk paid for a 530kg Charolais at £1080 and Friesian cows from 60-148ppk for a 646kg at £960.