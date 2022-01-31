Simmental dairy cows selling to £2360 at Clogher

In the fatstock ring 272 lots listed sold to a firm demand with beef cows selling to £1669.20 for a 780kg Belgian Blue to £214 followed by an 870kg Charolais to £1653 at £190 per 100kg.

Cow heifers sold to £1441.60 for a 680kg Charolais to £212 followed by a 710kg Charolais to £1434.20 at £202 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £138 for 710kg to £979.80 with Friesian.

Cow heifers to £176 for 540kg to £950.40.

Fat bulls sold to £1631.70 for a 1110kg Charolais at £147 selling to a top of £148 for a 850kg Sal. to £1258.

Fat Steers sold to £242 for a 640kg AA, to £1452.

Friesians sold to £188 for 680kg to £1278.40.

Fat heifers sold to £233 for a 560kg Limousin to £1304.80.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £1860 for a 825kg Charolais (£225) selling to £271 per 100kg for a 650kg Brb to £1760.

Forward lots sold to £1480 for a 525kg Charolais (£282) and a 530kg Charolais to £1460 (£275).

Med weights sold to £1300 for a 500kg Limousin (£260).

Heavy heifers sold to £1700 for a 740kg Charolais (£230) selling to £249 per 100kg for a 610kg Limousin to £1520.

Forward lots sold to £1400 for a 590kg Charolais (£237) selling to £271 per 100kg for a 505kg Charolais to £1370.

Med weights sold to £1200 for a 500kg Aberdeen Angus (£240) to £265 per 100kg for a 430kg Limousin to £1130.

Smaller sorts sold to £1070 for a 400kg Charolais (£267)

Weanling males sold to £1220 for a 450kg Charolais (£271) to £325 per 100kg for a 350kg Charolais to £1150.

Weanling heifers sold to £1100 for a 445kg Limousin (£247) to £307 per 100kg for a 335kg Charolais to £1030.

Breeding bulls sold to £1675 for a pedigree Simmental dairy cows sold to £2360. Suckler cows and calves sold to £1850 springers to £1460.

Reared Male Lump[s to £870 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps to £730 for Charolais.

Young bull calves sold to £535 for Simmental.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Sixmilecross producer 780kg Belgian Blue to £214 (£1669.20) Beragh producer 680kg Charolais to £212 (£1441.60) Tempo producer 620kg Limousin to £209 (£1295.80) Tempo producer 770kg Charolais to £206 (£1586.20) Sixmilecross producer 780kg Belgian Blue to £204 (£1591.20) Brookeborough producer 710kg Charolais to £202 (£1434.20) Belcoo producer 790kg Limousin to £200 (£1580) Ballygawley producer 610kg Charolais to £200 (£1220) Tempo producer 680kg Limousin to £199 (£1353.20) Lisnaskea producer 700kg Limousin to £198 (£1386) Sixmilecross producer 730kg Charolais to £197 (£1438.10) Omagh producer 750kg Limousin to £191 (£1432.50) and Lisnaskea producer 870kg Charolais to £190 (£1653).

Other quality lots soldfrom £170 to £188 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £140 to £167 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £126 to £138 per 100kg.

Friesian cow heifers sold to £176 for 540kg.

Plainer lots sold from £96 to £121 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £70 to £88 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Kesh producer 850kg Sal. to £148 (£1258) Tynan producer 1110kg Charolais to £147 (£1631.70) Craigavon producer 950kg Limousin to £146 (£1387) Dromore producer 910kg Limousin to £142 (£1292.20) and Fintona producer 1010kg Charolais to £120 (£1212).

Fat steers

660kg Aberdeen Angus to £242 (£1452) 670kg Charolais to £227 (£1520.90) 500kg Charolais to £226. 630kg Limousin to £212. 570kg Limousin to £208. 720kg Her. to £204. 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £203. 520kg Charolais to £201. 820kg Simmental to £198. 650kg S/H. to £193. 610kg Her. to £192. 680kg Fr. to £188. 570kg Limousin to £187. 620kg Fr. to £187.

Fat heifers

570kg Daq. to £240 (£1368) 560kg Limousin to £233 (£1304.80) 580kg Charolais to £232 (£1345.60) 600kg Limousin to £231. 570kg Charolais to £220. 530kg Limousin to £214. 550kg Limousin to £208.530kg Limousin to £208. 570kg Limousin to £207. 600kg Charolais to £202. 560kg Limousin to £200. 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £193. 520kg Her. to £192.

Store bullocks (246 lots)

Another good entry this week again sold to a firm demand with heavy lots selling to £1860 for a 825kg Charolais (£225) and selling to £271 per 100kg for a 650kg Brb. to £1760 with most other quality lots selling from £217 to £265 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £1480 for a 525kg Charolais (£282) 530kg Charolais to £1460 (£275) and 505kg Charolais to £1360 (£269)

Leading prices

T Cassidy Augher 825kg Charolais to £1860 (£225) 830kg Charolais to £1800 (£217) 810kg Charolais to £1790 (£221) and 680kg Charolais to £1700 (£250) J T Lynch Lisnaskea 760kg Charolais to £1800 (£237) 790kg Charolais to £1770 (£224) 775kg Charolais to £1740 (£224) E Loughran Armagh 750kg Daq. to £1790 (£238) 760kg Limousin to £1740 (£229) 745kg Belgian Blue to £1720 (£231) and 725kg Limousin to £1710 (£236) Clogher producer 675kg Limousin to £1790 (£265) and 650kg Brb. to £1760 (£271) R Hall Fivemiletown 710kg Limousin to £1780 (£250) A Martin Loughgall 705kg Limousin to £1770 (£251) G H Carroll Dungannon 735kg Limousin to £1770 (£241) and 750kg Charolais to £1710 (£228) S Corley Aughnacloy 735kg Limousin to £1730 (£235) G Johnston Stewartstown 790kg Limousin to £1720 (£218) Forward lots sold to £1480 for a 525kg Charolais (£282) 530kg Charolais to £1460 (£275) and 505kg Charolais to £1360 (£269) for a Clogher producer. K McManus Fermanagh 540kg Charolais to £1410 (£261) 585kg Charolais to £1410 (£241) and 560kg Charolais to £1400 (£250) and M Davidson Cookstown 530kg Limousin to £1330 (£251) 535kg Sal. to £1280 (£239) 550kg Charolais to £1280 (£233) and 510kg Limousin to £1230 (£241).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

H A Quinn Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1300 (£260) 500kg Limousin to £1220 (£254) and 495kg Limousin to £1190 (£240) E Quinn Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1250 (£255) N Gilkinson Pomeroy 480kg Charolais to £1240 (£258) 490kg Limousin to £1220 (£249) 480kg Limousin to £1190 (£248) 495kg Limousin to £1160 (£234) 455kg Charolais to £1140 (£250 and 440kg Limousin to £1140 (£259) E Smith Ballygawley 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1220 (£254) M Davidson Cookstown 495kg Limousin to £1200 (£242) and 480kg Simmental to £1170 (£244) F McStay Lurgan 490kg Limousin to £1180 (£241) 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150 (£247) and 495kg Limousin to £1150 (£232) J McGleenan Armagh 450kg Charolais to £1160 (£258) and 470kg Limousin to £1160 (£247) and J and A Norris Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1150 (£230) and 470kg Limousin to £1140 (£242).

Store heifers (245 lots)

A larger entry this week sold to a brisk demand throughout with heavy lots selling to £1700 for a 740kg Charolais (£230) selling to £249 per 100kg for a 610kg Limousin to £1520 most other quality lots selling from £211 to £236 per 100kg forward lots sold to £271 per 100kg for a 505kg Charolais to £1370. With a 545kg Charolais to £1370 (£251)

Leading prices

J and P Corrigan Co. Armagh 740kg Charolais to £1700 (£230) 725kg Charolais to £1640 (£226) 710kg Limousin to £1630 (£229) 670kg Charolais to £1550 (£231) and 665kg Charolais to £1540 (£231) T Cassidy Augher745kg Charolais to £1660 (£223) W S Hall Magheraveely 695kg Charolais to £1590 (£229) 610kg Limousin to £1520 (£249) 670kg Charolais to £1490 (£234) (£222) and 620kg Charolais to £1440 (£232) Newtownbutler producer 680kg Charolais to £1570 (£231) K McManus Enniskillen 680kg Charolais to £1510 (£222) D Keys Fivemiletown 715kg Aberdeen Angus to £1510 (£211) and 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £1480 (£231) R Armstrong Fivemiletown 635kg Charolais to £1500 (£236) F Flynn Newtownbutler 645kg Limousin to £1500 (£232) and 645kg Charolais to £1440 (£223) P J Martin Lisnaskea 635kg Charolais to £1490 (£234) and 605kg Charolais to £1420 (£234) Forward lots sold to £1400 for a 590kg Charolais (£237) and 545kg Charolais to £1300 (£238) to J and P Brown Newtownbutler. £1370 for a 505kg Charolais (£271) to R Armstrong Fivemiletown. Gary McKenna Clogher 545kg Charolais to £1370 (£251) S Kirkland Ballygawley £585kg Charolais to £1310 (£224) and D Keys Fivemiletown 555kg Aberdeen Angus to £1260 (£227).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

Corranny producer 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£240) 485kg AA to £1110 (£229) 480kg Limousin to £1110 (£231) and 470kg Charolais to £1090 (£232) E McWilliams Seskinore 480kg Limousin to £1200 (£250) R Wallace Florencecourt 495kg Limousin to £1190 (£240) 495kg Limousin to £1150 (£232) and 465kg Limousin to £1060 (£228) J Boylan Aughnacloy 490kg Limousin to £1190 (£243) R Newport Armagh 455kg Charolais to £1170 (£257) and 425kg Limousin to £1100 (£259) P E Mullan Fintona 460kg Limousin to £1140 (£248) G Haughey Fintona 430kg Limousin to £1140 (£265) P Montgomery Augher 490kg Limousin to £1130 (£230) B West Newtownbutler 490kg Limousin to £1120 (£228) and 495kg Limousin to £1100 . Kesh producer 440kg Limousin to £1120 (£254) A Gauley Roslea 445kg Charolais to £1080 (£242) and F McElroy Augher 465kg Limousin to £1070 (£230) and 430kg Limousin to £1060 (£246).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

N Maguire Brookeborough 400kg Charolais to £1070 (£267) and 315kg Limousin to £800. P Montgomery Augher 395kg Limousin to £1010 and 390kg Limousin to £970. E Fee Fivemiletown 395kg Charolais to £930and 345kg Limousin to £720. A Adams Omagh 375kg Limousin to £900. K Tubman Maguiresbridge 380kg Daq. to £860. R Wallace Florencecourt 370kg Limousin to £850. B Marlow Omagh 385kg Limousin to £850. Ballygawley producer 360kg Charolais to £780 and 365kg Limousin to £670.

Weanlings (321 lots)

A much larger entry in this section sold to a strong demand with steers and bulls selling to £1220 for a 450kg Charolais (£271) with a 470kg Charolais to £1220 (£259) and selling to a top of £325 per 100kg for a 350kg Charolais to £1150 and a 355kg Charolais to £1100 (£310) all good quality lots selling from £259 to £295 per 100kg. Heifer weanlings sold to £1100 for a 445kg Limousin (£247) selling to a top of £307 per 100kg for a 335kg Charolais to £1030 with other quality lots selling from £254 to £295 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Steers and bulls

O McAnespie Aughnacloy 470kg Charolais to £1220 (£259) and 415kg Charolais to £1130 (£272) D Donnelly Sixmilecross 450kg Charolais to £1220 (£271) 430kg Charolais to £1200 (£279) and a 470kg Simmental to £1110 (£236) C McCarron Tempo 445kg Charolais to £1200 (£269) 430kg Charolais to £1200 (£279) and 390kg Charolais to £1150 (£295) D McSorley Ballygawley 480kg Limousin to £1190 (£248) 440kg Charolais to £1180 (£268) and 390kg Limousin to £1090 (£279) Ballygawley producer 410kg Charolais to £1170 (£285) J Muldoon Aughnacloy 460kg Charolais to £1150 (£250) L J Gray Newtownbutler 425kg Charolais to £1140 (£268) and 410kg Charolais to £1140 (£278) Wesley Owens Clogher 350kg Charolais to £1140 (£325) and 430kg Limousin to 31130 (£263) M and N O Conner Augher 355kg Charolais to £1100 (£310) F Quigley Rosslea 425kg Limousin to £1100 (£259) and G Slevin Tempo 450kg Limousin to £1090 (£242).

Weanling heifers

Tempo producer 445kg Limousin to £1100 (£247) 410kg Limousin to £1080 (£263) and 420kg Limousin to £1070 (£254) J McCabe Rosslea 375kg Charolais to £1080 (£288) and 335kg Charolais to £1030 (£307) O McAnespie Aughnacloy 390kg Charolais to £1060 (£272) and 420kg Limousin to £1030 (£245) Kesh producer 335kg Limousin to £990 (£295) J Quinn Donaghmore 390kg Belgian Blue to £940 (£241) M and N O Conner Augher 345kg Charolais to £940 (£272 340kg Charolais to £930 (£273) and 345kg Charolais to £880 (£255) W R Adams Fivemiletown 335kg Limousin to £930 (£277) and 355kg Limousin to £890 (£251) J J Moane Fivemiletown 375kg Limousin to £910 (£242) and 325kg Limousin to £870 (£267) A Irwin Newtownbutler 330kg Charolais to £860 (£260) and 350kg Charolais to £860 (£260) D McSorley Ballygawley 360kg Limousin to £850 (£236) and E H Sharkey Fivemiletown 360kg Limousin to £840 (£233).

Dairy cows and heifers

A good selection on offer sold to a steady demand with a lisnaskea producer selling a Calved Heifer to £2360. Newtownbutler producer £1920 and £1700 for calved heifers. Portadown producer £1570 and £1480 for calved heifers. Newry producer £1460 for calved heifer. Other lots sold from £1100 to £1330.

Breeding bulls

Benburb producer £1675 for pedigree Simmmental (born 15.06.2020).

Suckler cows and calves

A smaller turnout this week sold to a brisk demand with a Newry producer receiving £1850 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. Tempo producer £1300 for heifer and heifer calf. a Co Down producer sold a selection of incalf cows and heifers to make £1460, £1450, £1420, £1300, 1290, £1240, £1230 and £1140.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (222 lots)

A larger entry this week sold to a keen demand with young bull calves selling to £535 for a Simmental to a Fermanagh producer. K Moore Augher £440 for Simmental W H Stockdale Clogher £420 and £360 for B/Bs. P A and J Grue Lisnaskea £410 for Charolais Omagh producer £400 for Her. D M and A R Little Letterbreen £380 for Belgian Blue and E and T Beacom Maguiresbridge £370 for Aberdeen Angu.s

Heifer calves

N Cosgrove Roslea £500 for Charolais R Armstrong Kesh £500 for Limousin J Keys Clogher £500 for Charolais H Omagh producer £440, £430, and £410 for Limousins Dungannon producer £390 and £380 for Simmentals, Hugh Maguire Cornafanogue £365 for Aberdeen Angus I Mulligan Augher £330 for Simmental and £325 for Belgian Blue M/S C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £300 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

E Watson Lisnarick £870, £790, for Charolais and £790 for Limousin with £540 and £505 for Her. D and L Armstrong Ederney £855 for Charolais J L Trimble Tempo £700 for Charolais R Douglas Portadown £600 for Charolais T G McCarroll Omagh £550 for Simmental and Fermanagh producer £535 and £520 for Simmentals.

Heifer lumps