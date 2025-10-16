Simmental is the breed that does the business at Spring Farm, Laymore, Ballymena

James McKane, a farmer and contractor based at Spring Farm, Laymore, Ballymena, runs a herd of 65 commercial cows with mainly Simmental genetics with six additional pedigree Simmental cows under the Springfarm prefix alongside his wife Laura, brother Bill, and daughters Megan and Ruth.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Low input high output

James has noted that he finds the Simmental breed to be future fit in his relatively low input, high output system. He farms 100 acres of grassland, where he aims to turn out cows and calves as soon as weather permits, following a tight 12-week calving block from mid-February.

James strives for efficiency and his stock graze solely on grass with only supplementation from magnesium licks throughout the summer grazing season which they aim to extend to around seven months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James McKane, a farmer and contractor based at Spring Farm, Laymore, Ballymena, runs a herd of 65 commercial cows with mainly Simmental genetics with six additional pedigree Simmental cows under the Springfarm prefix alongside his wife Laura, brother Bill, and daughters Megan and Ruth

James finds that it is not necessary to provide concentrates cows or calves during grazing as body condition scores of cows is sustained at three to four year-round and growth rates of calves solely from milk are pleasing, with weaning weights ranging on average, from 280-360kg.

Following the weaning period, the herd are housed, and the cows thrive on silage-only diets, without any supplementary feed until turn out. Heifer calves are returned to grass, weather permitting, and receive 3kg of concentrates each day from weaning until bulling. He finds that heifers are sufficiently well grown for serving at 400kg for calving at 24-26 months.

Performance

Key maternal characteristics he has built within his herd are high fertility, milk production and importantly, docility, whilst maintaining essential terminal traits to reach growth targets.

James McKane, a farmer and contractor based at Spring Farm, Laymore, Ballymena, runs a herd of 65 commercial cows with mainly Simmental genetics with six additional pedigree Simmental cows under the Springfarm prefix alongside his wife Laura, brother Bill, and daughters Megan and Ruth

Most male calves are kept entire and retained for finishing, for sale to a late spring market. Some later born calves are steered and sold as stores. He finds that most bulls grade within the U bracket with the remainder falling within R3. Bulls are introduced to a diet of first cut grass silage and meal upon housing, following an initial transition period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James finds a frequent weighing policy useful to track liveweight gain, where he typically notes averages of 1.7kg DLWG and up to 2.0kg per day by the New Year.

At slaughter, recently, one of James’ top performing bulls killed out at 462kg at 15 months and 20 days.

Calving and replacements

James McKane, a farmer and contractor based at Spring Farm, Laymore, Ballymena, runs a herd of 65 commercial cows with mainly Simmental genetics with six additional pedigree Simmental cows under the Springfarm prefix alongside his wife Laura, brother Bill, and daughters Megan and Ruth

Currently, James aims to calve 55 out of his 65 cows during the Spring calving block with the remaining ten calving in August. So far, he has weaned 53 calves from the Spring batch and has been pleased with their thrive.

Cows are fed in the late afternoon, and all silage is removed from cows after 6pm to help prevent late night calvings, a trick James picked up a number of years ago which has remained effective and best practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He works presently with two stock bulls from local breeders, Richard and Rhys Rodgers with Hiltonstown Neymar and Hiltonstown Mckenzie.

Neymar is a full homebred out Hiltonstown Lachlan and Hiltonstown Joy, with growth figures for 200 day weights in the top 10% of the breed and 400 day weights in the top 5% of the breed. Also, Mckenzie, a Hiltonstown Kramer son is another homebred, out of Hiltonstown Hayley, with both contributing valuable genetic gain to his herd.

James McKane, a farmer and contractor based at Spring Farm, Laymore, Ballymena, runs a herd of 65 commercial cows with mainly Simmental genetics with six additional pedigree Simmental cows under the Springfarm prefix alongside his wife Laura, brother Bill, and daughters Megan and Ruth

Since his first Simmental heifer, purchased as a 16th birthday present in 1976 by his father from W David Perry, Killane, James has built his pedigree numbers through the help of embryo transfer. He has passed his fondness of the breed down to his daughter Megan who has demonstrated a keen interest in the herd and showing at local agricultural shows.

NI Simmental Club Sale

The next NI Simmental Cattle breeders club sale is set to take place on Friday, October 24th at Swatragh Livestock Market at 7pm with showing prior at 5pm under the eye of Erin Nelson (Junior stock judging winner 2024 at the UK Simmental stockjudging final). Erin farms along with her dad George and her grandfather William Nelson under the Drumacritten herd prefix in Co Fermanagh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are 14 pedigree Simmental bulls catalogued along with a selection of pedigree

haltered heifers and commercial Simmental heifers on sale. Breeders from five of the six counties in Northern Ireland will have pedigree cattle to sell from herds such as Haystar, Hiltonstown, Longbeach, Wellbray, Lakeside, Hillhead Farm, Drumagarner, Lisglass, Edenbann, Drumsamney and Mullynock.

Some of the top AI sires in the breed have been used on these animals such as Denizes Hamish, Ranfurly Klinker, Dermotstown Delboy, Saltire Impressive, Coose Lincoln, Curaheen Gunshot, Auroch Deutor and Aurochorachan Hercules.

James McKane, a farmer and contractor based at Spring Farm, Laymore, Ballymena, runs a herd of 65 commercial cows with mainly Simmental genetics with six additional pedigree Simmental cows under the Springfarm prefix alongside his wife Laura, brother Bill, and daughters Megan and Ruth

Online catalogue is now available on the British Simmental Society website. For more information, please contact Swatragh Livestock Market on 028 7940 1246.

The NI Simmental club would like to thank once again Swatragh Livestock Market for hosting this sale and Northern Counties Co Operative Enterprises for kindly sponsoring this event.