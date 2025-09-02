Simon Coveney to be interviewed at ASA Banquet in Cork

Former Tánaiste and Irish Minister for Agriculture Simon Coveney will be the pre-banquet interviewee at this year’s Agricultural Science Association’s (ASA) Conference and Banquet at Cork’s Rochestown Park Hotel this Thursday.

Mr Coveney, who stood down from frontline politics prior to last year’s general election, will be interviewed on home soil by former ASA President, Dr Karina Pierce, Professor of Dairy Production at UCD’s School of Agriculture and Food Science.

“We are delighted to have Simon joining us at the end of what I’m confident will have proven an insightful and informative day for ASA members,” said ASA President Susan Maher.

“Given his extensive range of senior cabinet portfolios, the key role he played in the Brexit negotiations, in addition to his time in the European Parliament, Simon has a deep well of knowledge and experience to draw from. We’re looking forward to his conversation with Karina, who ranks among the country’s leading agri-food researchers and commentators.”

Thursday’s conference will address a host of other industry-relevant issues including farm succession food production, food waste and the environment, scientific developments, the cost of living along with the next Common Agricultural Policy (2028-2035).

“Over the course of the entire conference, we hope that we can achieve a consensus about how the ASA can positively influence enhanced levels of quality, reliability and sustainability in the agri-food sector,” Susan Maher stated.

“And I’m also looking forward to the insights that both former Minister Coveney and Dr Pierce will offer in response to our conference’s most topical issues.”

About the ASA

Founded in 1942, the ASA is Ireland’s professional body for graduates in agricultural, horticultural, forestry, environmental and food science.

A voluntary organisation, the ASA has over 1600 members drawn from across the agri-food industry including government, departments, research, advisory, consultancy, education and training, agri-business, rural organisations, banking and the media.

To become a member, visit: asaireland.ie/become-a-member/sign-up