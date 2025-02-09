Six Counties NI Dexter Cattle Group hold annual dinner and trophy presentation

The Six Counties NI Dexter Cattle Group hosted their highly anticipated annual dinner and trophy presentation on November 30 at the Ramble Inn, Antrim.

This event was met with enthusiastic attendance from members and friends of the group, all eager to celebrate another successful year.

Following an exceptional dinner, there was a lively table quiz, skilfully organised by Sylvia Henry, which provided a warm and engaging start to the festivities. The evening progressed to the much-awaited trophy presentations. Damien Tumelty of Castlescreen Dexters - Downpatrick, serving as the group’s chairman and master of ceremonies, extended a heartfelt welcome to everyone in attendance. He introduced the evening’s special guest, Linda McKendrick, a council member of the Dexter Cattle Society from Fife, Scotland, who graciously presented the awards.

The Silver Salver, awarded to the highest-placed Six Counties member at the Balmoral Show, was won by Angela Flack from Donegal, marking a remarkable achievement. Angela also claimed the Amber Trophy for her heifer, while her son, Darragh, was honoured with the Eccles Family Cup for the Young Handler category (over 12 years).

Most Promising Young Handler, Jack Wilson. (Pic: Freelance)

Sylvia Henry and Willeen Montgomery of the Ballyloughan Herd in Comber enjoyed an outstanding year, earning recognition across multiple shows. Their exceptional success resulted in them collecting several well-deserved trophies.

Líle-Róis Rice, a young talent from Hillara Dexters, Dromara, secured the Junior Handler Cup for the third consecutive year, solidifying her reputation as a promising young handler. Francis Rice, also from Hillara Dexters, was awarded the Best Newcomer trophy, highlighting the continued excellence within their family.

Lachlan Henry of the Scrabo Herd received recognition for his outstanding performances, earning a trophy for his bull and another for being placed at the Saintfield Show. Additionally, Lachlan was awarded the Senior Young Handler trophy, reflecting his skill and dedication.

Susan McCullough of Ballydavey Dexters was presented with a trophy for her Castlewellan placing as well as the Show Person award, underscoring her contribution to the breed’s prominence. Jack Wilson was named Most Promising Young Handler for his achievements with the Royal Hillbro herd - Annahilt, further showcasing the depth of young talent within the group.

Willeen Montgomery was honoured with a beautiful bouquet of flowers in recognition of her three years of exemplary service as chairperson presented by Susan McCullough. (Pic: Freelance)

The Ballyloughan Herd of Henry and Montgomery continued their streak of success by securing the Ten Acre Quaich for the highest points exhibitor-bred Dexter. They also won the Points Salver for being the highest-placed herd within the group, a testament to their consistent excellence throughout the season.

A particularly special moment in the evening came with the announcement of a prestigious award from the Dexter Cattle Society Council. The Six Counties NI Dexter Cattle Group was named Group of the Year for their exceptional efforts in promoting the Dexter breed. This accolade, presented at the Dexter Cattle Society AGM in Edinburgh, highlighted the group’s collective commitment and hard work throughout the year.

The evening also celebrated the contributions of James and Valerie Eccles of Ten Acres Dexters, who retired from the committee. As a gesture of gratitude, they were presented with an original painting depicting one of their cows and a calf, a fitting tribute to their dedication in helping establish the group.

Additionally, Willeen Montgomery was honoured with a beautiful bouquet of flowers in recognition of her three years of exemplary service as chairperson. Her leadership and commitment have been pivotal to the group’s success.

Francis Rice, Hillara Dexters, Dromara receiving his Best Newcomer Award receiving cup from Linda McKendrick, Fife, Scotland. (Pic: Freelance)

Special thanks were extended to the Ramble Inn and its staff for their outstanding hospitality throughout the evening, ensuring a memorable experience for all. Gratitude was also expressed to Lachlan Henry, who expertly managed the organisation of all the awards for the presentation, ensuring a seamless event.

A noteworthy display at the dinner was a defibrillator and cabinet, which will soon be installed at Craigantlet for community use. The funds for this lifesaving equipment were generously raised during the Six Counties Group Farm Walk at Ballydavey Dexters in August. Special thanks go to Jeff and Susan McCullough for their efforts in organising this contribution. The defibrillator will be linked to emergency services and available 24/7, demonstrating the group’s commitment to supporting the local community.

Looking ahead, the group’s next event is the Annual Table Quiz, scheduled to take place at the Lagan View Arms in Dromara, County Down, on Saturday 22 February at 7pm. Everyone is welcome to attend this fun-filled, brain-teasing evening.

The Six Counties NI Dexter Cattle Group’s annual dinner was not only a celebration of achievements but also a testament to the dedication, teamwork, and community spirit that defines this outstanding group.