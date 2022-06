With some of the top breeders and bloodlines in NI this promises to be a great opportunity to purchase top quality pedigree Dexter cattle.

There is a selection of over 20 animals forward for the sale - bulls, bullocks, heifers and cows.

The catalogue will be online to view on Mart Eye and on the group’s website from Friday 10th June 11am until Monday 13th June 11am.

Ballyloughan Nikkovarak

Dunlarg Bob

Loughside Dynamite Lad 2950

Deerpark Dawn with calf.

Dunlarg Duchess comes with calf at foot.

Loughside Templecorran

Ballydavey Lexi.

Ballydavey Mindy

Ballygarvin Isobel

Saltaire Pizza.

RathEochaidh Barney.

RathEochaidh Dan.

RathEochaidh Maya