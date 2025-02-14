Six ways your dog shows affection, besides tail wagging or licking

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dogs are hypersocial with humans, but their ways of showing affection to their parents can be unique, subtle and even weird – similar to some humans.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beyond wagging their tails and licking, head vet, Sean McCormack at Tails.com, has explained some quirky ways in which dogs express love.

If you already have a four-legged family member or are considering rescuing or adopting a dog, keep these behaviours in mind – they indicate that your dog has bonded with you and is reciprocating your affection.

Soft eye contact

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dogs are hypersocial with humans, but their ways of showing affection to their parents can be unique, subtle and even weird - similar to some humans

‘Soft eye contact’ in dogs is characterised by relaxed eyelids and occasional squinting when they look at you. This typically indicates that they feel calm, relaxed, safe, and friendly, but it also often signifies affection and trust.

Studies have shown that ‘gaze-mediated bonding’ – the process of forming a bond through sustained eye contact, which increases the love hormone oxytocin – also exists between dogs and humans. This soft eye contact can boost oxytocin levels in both you and your dog, strengthening your bond and the affection they feel toward you.

Checking in

When a dog ‘checks in’ on you – whether by periodically looking back at you during a walk or glancing at you while relaxing in the house – it’s their way of ensuring you’re okay and staying connected.

This behaviour indicates a strong bond and a desire to be around you often. It is particularly common in dogs with separation anxiety, as they may check in more frequently for reassurance if they are feeling anxious.

Bringing you their toys

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A common misconception is that when a dog offers you a toy, they simply want to play. While play is typically the primary reason, it is not always the only one.

Bringing a toy can also be a gesture of trust and an attempt to share something they cherish. Additionally, it may be their way of seeking attention so you can spend time together and deepen your connection.

Exposing their belly

If a dog rolls over near you and exposes their belly, they trust you completely and feel safe, which is often followed by a request for a belly rub.

Since the belly is one of the most vulnerable areas of their body, displaying it demonstrates a high level of love and trust in you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, sometimes showing their belly can be a sign of anxiety, indicating submission and seeking reassurance from another dog or human. This specific behaviour is frequently accompanied by a curled-up body posture, a tail tucked between the legs, and other appeasement signals such as lip licking, looking away, whale eye, and yawning.

Sleeping near, next to, or on top of you

If a dog sleeps next to you or even on your clothes, they find comfort in your presence and scent, which is why you may notice them napping on your belongings.

Typically, this behaviour signifies a strong sense of trust, affection, and security, as they consider you part of their ‘pack’ and want to stay close for warmth and reassurance. In times of stress or anxiety, they may also sleep next to you for added comfort.

Mirroring your behaviour

If your dog mimics your actions, such as stretching when you stretch or yawning when you yawn, it may indicate bonding. This behaviour is also seen as an indication that a dog feels secure in their environment. Again, speaking of how subtle dog behaviour can be, yawning can also be a sign of anxiety and should be interpreted in the context of the surrounding situation.

If your dog exhibits these behaviours, you’re on the right track to building a strong and loving bond with them.