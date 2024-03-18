Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event showcased top-tier talent and competitive spirit, culminating in thrilling performances across various classes.

In a display of skill and consistency, Sarah Kinnear emerged victorious in the highly contested 1.10m class, guiding her trusty mount 'Elf Queen' to a well-deserved win. Whereas the 1.20m class saw Conor McEneaney and the impressive 'Willing to Please,' owned by James Kernan, deliver a standout performance that clinched the victory.

Stealing the show in the challenging 1.30m class was Ben Walsh, who showcased his expertise aboard 'Dallas T' with finesse and determination. Taking over the reins while Andrew Farren competes in Europe, Walsh exhibited exceptional horsemanship, whilst Emma Jackson and Sharon Eadie’s Beechball Stallion, Vanderbitt settled for 2nd place.

Nicola Hall riding RLF Oblivion, jumping clear in the 1m SJI. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

For more information about upcoming events and activities at the Meadows Equestrian Centre, please visit www.themec.co.uk or contact 028 383 22417.

Results

Arena 1: SJI Horses

90cms

Ben Walsh riding Dallas T, winners of the 1.30m SJI. (Pic: Tori OC Photography)

Divided between: Jodi Morrison’s Dernahatten Hero (Lauren Carville), Gary Jackson’s Dstud Billy Elliot (Gary Jackson), Sarah Kinnear’s Dstud Jessie J (Sarah Kinnear), Carmel Conroy’s Killarn PG (Carmel Conroy), Dominic Rice’s Premier Jack (Shane Treanor), Niccola Hall’s RLF Oblivion (Niccola Hall), Daniel Coyle’s Rock Angelo (Aidan O'Brien), Jason Gavin’s Sheeba III (Avril Mackarel), Lucy Maher’s Star of Camelot (Lucy Maher), Dawn Stephens’ Voltaire Et Clover (Dawn Stephens).

1 Metre

Divided between: Jane Russell & Edward Little’s AKD Carnlea Blue (Edward Little), Sharon Cooney’s Ballysteen Candy Girl (Charlotte Harding), Michael Roche’s BP Othello (Michael Roche), Elaine Morrow’s Caltra Leader (Elaine Morrow), Pauline Mckeown’s Castlefield Mia (Pauline Mckeown), Jessica Mark’s Centre Fold Belle (Jessica Mark), Edward Mulligan’s Chicaga (Edward Mulligan), Kathryn O'Hagan’s CHS Mojito (Kathryn O'Hagan), Melanie Haire’s Django X (Harry Haire), Mavis Stewart’s Dominance GSS Z (Patricia Stewart Greer), Gary Jackson’s Dstud Ghosted (Gary Jackson), Sarah Kinnear’s Dstud Jessie J (Sarah Kinnear), Elaine Dennison’s Glenaguile View (Jolie Dalton), Bradie Hogg’s Good gossin (Bradie Hogg), Grace Sheridan’s HHS Arizona (Grace Sheridan), Heather Crawford’s HSC Glenvarna (Conor Harris), Dean Cotton’s Imperial Darco Diamond (Dean Cotton), Una Mcsorley’s Kilmainham Roan (Una Mcsorley), Brian McAuley’s Larkhill Maiden Cruise (Charlotte Harding), Wilma Farquhar’s Liminary Dynamite (Wilma Farquhar), Lisa Allen’s Lougherne Bellisima (Lisa Allen), Hannah McCoosh’s Neras Diamond (Hannah McCoosh), Daryl Somerville’s Paris delux (Daryl Somerville), Ian Moore’s Pinecroft Kamiro (Sophie Mckeen), Beth O'Leary’s PIP N NIX (Beth O'Leary), Dominic Rice’s Premier Jet (Shane Treanor), Niccola Hall’s RLF Oblivion (Niccola Hall), Rachel Armstrong’s RMA ON THE Ball (Rachel Armstrong), Gerald Doherty’s Roxanne (B.W.P) (Claire Doherty), Norman Campbell’s Sophia Casallco (Norman Campbell), Lucy Maher’s Star of Camelot (Lucy Maher), Daniel Coyle’s Stracomers Casall (Aidan O'Brien), Cathryn Hutchinson’s Svs Talino (Cathryn Hutchinson), John Blair’s Toyboy Z (Emma Blair), Ian Moore’s Triple C (Ihr) (Ian Moore), Jayne Clarke’s Velvet Flare (Jayne Clarke).

1.10m

1. Sarah Kinnear’s Elf Queen (Sarah Kinnear); 2. Robert Mckee’s Lady of Honour (Robert Mckee); 3. James Kernan’s Willing To Please (Conor Mc Eneaney); 4. Joanne Gibson’s Villanelle (Joanne Gibson); 5. Jim Newsam’s Magennis (Emma Newsam); 6. Eimear Burns’ Gee Que (Teaghán Eamonn Burns).

1.20m

1. James Kernan’s Willing To Please (Conor Mc Eneaney); 2. Hogg Sport Horses’ Trench Hill (James Hogg); 3. Sharon Eadie’s Vanderbitt (Emma Jackson); 4. Conor Savage’s Viarada Dree Boeken (Conor Savage); 5. Cavan Equestrian Centre’s Cherry Candy Girl (Kelda Jauvert); 6. Rory Osborne’s Jacky Boy (Rory Osborne).

1.30m

1. Andrew Farren’s Dallas T (Ben Walsh); 2. Sharon Eadie’s Vanderbitt (Emma Jackson); 3. Andrew Dunlop’s Questro Z (Jenny Dunlop); 4. Caroline Gibson’s Dasca Van Het Vijverbos (Annie Gibson); 5. Caroline Gibson’s Hollywood KWPN (Annie Gibson); 6. Andrew Thompson’s Alejandro Two (Ellen Thompson).

Arena 2: Cash Back Unregistered

50cms

Divided Amongst: Ava Wickie, Klaus; Faith Davison, Roma and Zac Bradley, Susie

60cms

Divided Amongst: Ava Wickie, Klaus; Zac Bradley, Susie; Alexa Reid, Peggy; Amelia Wheeler, Illegally Blonde.

70cms

1st Anna Poots, Maggie; 2nd Anna Reid, Bobby; 3rd Samantha Keys, Merry Legs.

80cms

1st Anna Reid, Bobby, 2nd - Gigi Roelle, Derrynoose Lady; 3rd - Debbie Bunting, Lily; 4th – Barry McGlynn, Brodie.

90cms

1st Aimee- Leigh Bailie, Villa Prince; 2nd- GiGi Roelle, Derrynoose Lady; 3rd Berni Muirhead, Out of the Blue; 4th- Johnny Mulligan, Eddie.

1m

1st Rachel Armstrong, Murphy; 2nd Johnny Mulligan, Nomination; 3rd- Kathryn Skelton, Feebee; 4th- Conor Savage, Uno.

1.10m

1st Brogan McCrum, Dora; 2nd – Hannah Thompson, Regina; 3rd Maya Constable, Rockon Pedro.

1.20m