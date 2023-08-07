Skipper and owner of Ardglass fishing vessel each fined £100 at Downpatrick Magistrates' Court
The skipper and the owner of an Ardglass fishing vessel have both been convicted, at Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court on 7 August 2023, of landing 52 Velvet crabs under the permitted legal landing size of 65mm.
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:48 BST- 1 min read
The skipper of the Three Sisters B31, Mr Darren Clarke (50), of Seaview, Ardglass, and the boat’s owner Mr Christopher Smyth (57), of Hill Street, Ardglass, both admitted one charge of contravening Section 3 of SR 2000 No. 200 The Crabs and Lobsters (Minimum Size) Order (Northern Ireland) 2000.
The offence was detected following a routine inspection at Ardglass Harbour on 2 March 2023, by officials from Fisheries Division of Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.