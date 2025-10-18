Slatabogie Holsteins to host not-to-be-missed herd reduction sale

Slatabogie Holsteins will host an on-farm, elite sale on Tuesday 21 October. Events get underway at 11.30am.

This follows on from a similar – and extremely successful – event held 12 months ago.

The Slatabogie herd features an elite selection of the world’s top Holstein bloodlines. This status reflects the tremendous investment made by the owners of the business, Alan and Leanne Paul, over recent years in sourcing the top Holstein genetics available from around the world.

This has included the sourcing of embryos and the use of elite semen on an ongoing basis. And this commitment continues apace.

Slatabogie Select Victoire was the Champion calf at the 2025 AHV calf show. Her embryos sell in the Slatabogie sale

Moreover, the cow families that currently feature within the Slatabogie herd have been selected on the basis of their abilities to deliver extremely high levels of performance within all milking scenarios.

The commitment of Alan and Leanne to breed elite dairy breeding stock has also been positively reflected in the show ring with 2025 shaping up to be their most successful competition year to date.

Highlights of this year’s showing campaign include Slatabogie’s victory in the Thompson’s Dairy Heifer of the Year Championship at Antrim in July. ‘’

Previous to that Alan and Leanne had won the Lely Dairy Heifer Championship at Armagh Show.

Slatabogie Lambda Alysia was Champion Holstein & Inter-breed heifer Antrim Show 2025. Her daughter sells in the Slatabogie sale

Alan commented: “We won the inter-breed heifer championship at each of the shows we competed in during 2025. This was a feat that we had not achieved up to that point. And it’s one we are very proud of.”

The Slatabogie herd started its competition year with a very impressive showing at the 2025 Emerald Expo event, held at Virginia, Co Cavan.

Slatabogie Lambda Flower won the intermediate championship while Slatabogie Doral All Rich Red won the senior three-year-old cow in milk class at the event.

This year’s AHV Multi Breed Calf Show, held at the RUAS in August saw Alan and Leanne Paul winning the overall championship with Slatabogie Select Victoire with Slatabogie Acetylene Red, from the renowned Verona family, placed second in the H7 class.

Looking forward to the Slatabogie Holsteins' elite, on farm sale, taking place on Tuesday, October 21st, l to r: Jim Irwin, managing director of the Lely Center Eglish with Alan and Leanne Paul, owners of the Slatabogie herd. Also featured are two of the elite red and white heifers catalogued for the event.

Another heifer, Altitude Hulu Beauty Girl, also won her class at the RUAS event. Significantly, two embryos from the Multi Breed Calf Show will feature ion the October 21st sale.

Meanwhile, this year’s Omagh Show saw Slatabogie Lambda Gold winning the event’s inter breed dairy championship. The young cow had previously won the second calver inter breed dairy championship[p at Balmoral 2025

Leanne Paul commented: “We are breeding functional cows with good production and type. Over the last five classifications, 80% of our heifers have been rated VG.

“The herd is currently averaging 11,000L at 4.2% butterfat and 3.2% protein.”

The upcoming reduction sale will feature a total of 30 milking cows, 15 springing heifers, 50 maidens, eight breeding bulls and three elite embryos.

Red and white genetics will feature prominently at the sale. This will include two very promising heifers that have been entered for the event: Slatabogie Apha Gold red and Slatabogie Ranger Gold Red

Noted auctioneer, Michael Taaffe will be in the rostrum for the sale.

Alan and Leanne farm at 9 Curragh Road, Maghera, Co Londonderry.

Alan Paul again: “All the animals entered for the sale can be viewed on farm the day before the sale: Monday 20 October.

“For those who cannot physically make Slatabogie on October 21st, the event will be featured live on the MartEye website.”

The Lely Center Eglish is sponsoring the reduction sale. The company’s managing director, Jim Irwin, was a recent visitor to Slatabogie Holsteins.

He commented: “The Slatabogie herd has been milked robotically since 2019 with two A5 models now operating on the farm.

“Alan and Leanne have also invested in a Lely Juno silage pusher with a collector scraper soon to be installed.

“Buyers coming along to the sale on October 21st will have an opportunity to see the robots and the accompanying Lely equipment going through their paces.”

Jim continued: “The demand for robotic milking technologies continues to increase across Northern Ireland. Farmers want technologies that will milk their cows to the highest standards while also delivering extremely high levels of reliability.

“Lely has played a key role in making this a reality.”

Jim concluded: “The Lely team at Eglish have an excellent working relationship with Alan and Leanne. We would like to wish them every success on the day of the sale.”