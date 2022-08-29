Slatabogie wins Ayrshire calf show

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claiming the supreme championship at the one-day event was the nineteen-month-old heifer Slatabogie Hector Alice bred by Alan and Leanne Paul and family from Maghera.

Sired by Biddesden Hector, she is the first calf bred from Slatabogie August Alice VG86 who produced 8,957kgs at 4.16% butterfat and 3.48% protein in her first lactation. Currently in her second lactation she is producing 35kgs daily and is projected to yield over 11,000kgs.

“It has been a tremendous show with a great depth of quality throughout the classes. Congratulations to all exhibitors, the quality and consistency of your Ayrshire females is a credit to you.” Sam Wake, sales and marketing manager for Cattle Services (Ayr) Ltd, described the champion as the most balanced and correct heifer on parade. “She is well put together, walks well on a great set of feet and legs, and is full of style and breed character.”

Cody Paul, Maghera, was the winner of the Ayrshire junior showmanship class. Making the presentation is judge Sam Wake. Picture: Jane Steel

Slatabogie Hector Alice is no stranger to showring success, having won the reserve breed championship as a seven-month-old heifer at last year’s multi-breed calf show. She stood first in the maiden heifer classes, and won the junior championships at the RUAS Winter Fair (Dec 2021) and Balmoral Show (May 2022). The eight-month-old Priestland Hail Sierra Lily bred by Iain and Joyce McLean and family, Bushmills, secured the reserve championship ribbons. A Brieryside Hail daughter, her dam is the home-bred Priestland Dempsey Sierra Lily EX90, who averaged over 9,800kgs at 3.81% butterfat and 3.15% protein in two lactations. Nearing the end of her third lactation and projected at 10,400kgs, she is due again in November to Beechmount Magic Mike.

The reserve champion’s maternal grandam is the multi award winning show cow Marleycote Sea Lily 14 3* EX94(2), who chalked up numerous breed and interbreed titles, including Ayrshire champion at the RUAS Winter Fair in 2014, and Balmoral in 2015 and 2016.

“The reserve champion is a really fancy young heifer with a great future ahead or her. She is clean-boned and has great rump structure,” commented the judge.

Claiming the honourable mention award was Grove White Dewdrop 33, a nine-month-old Pam Ayres Hawaiian daughter bred in Thomas Gordon’s 110-cow herd at Ballyclare. Her dam is the home-bred Grove White Dewdrop 15 EX91 who averaged 8,617kgs at 4.33% butterfat and 3.08% protein in three lactations. Sam Wake added: “This is another really stylish and powerful heifer calf, with plenty of width throughout. Another one to watch in the future.”

John McLean exhibited the first placed heifer calf Priestland Superstud Clover. Included are judge Sam Wake, and sponsor Stephen Watterson, United Feeds. Picture: Jane Steel

There was strong competition in the showmanship section. Amy King, Kirkinriola Herd, Ballymena, won the Fullerton Trophy for the champion handler for the second year in succession. Brother Jack also claimed his second successive reserve championship award. Securing the honourable mention ribbons was Matthew Gordon from the Grove Herd, Ballyclare. “The standard was excellent in the showmanship classes,” commented the judge. “The champion handler was faultless, very relaxed, and did a really good job at setting up her calf. Well done to everyone who took part.”

The Ulster Ayrshire Cattle Club presented Sam Wake with a token of appreciation. The club would also like to thank its sponsors OB Construction, sponsor of the showmanship section, United Feeds, sponsor of the calf classes; and Alison Beattie from Farm Wardrobe who provided embroidered merchandise for the winners.

Results from the show ring:

Specials

Keeping an eye on the Ayrshire judging at the 19th multi-breed dairy calf show are, James Morrison, with Stewart and Nyree Baxter. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Fullerton Trophy for the champion handler: Amy King. Reserve: Jack King. Hon mention: Matthew Gordon. Ardmore Trophy for the champion calf: Alan and Leanne Paul, Slatabogie Hector Alice. Reserve champion calf: McLean Family, Priestland Hail Sierra Lily. Honourable mention calf champion: Thomas Gordon, Grove White Dewdrop 33.

Showmanship

Junior handler, aged 7 years and under – 1, Cody Paul. Intermediate handler, aged 8 to 15 years-old – 1, Jack King; 2, Matthew Gordon; 3, James Wylie; 4, Faith Gould; 5, Harry Fleming. Senior handler, aged 16 to 26 years-old – 1, Amy King; 2, James Morrison.

Calf classes

Heifer, born on or after 01/03/22 – 1, McLean Family, Priestland Superstud Clover by Priestland Superstud; 2, Robert and Caroline McConnell, Beechmount Topaz 9 by Blue Spruce Ringer; 3, Robert and Caroline McConnell, Beechmount Punch 11 by Ravenhill Steadfast; 4, Thomas Gordon, Grove Rosie 76 by Cottown Emerging Power. Heifer, born between 01/12/21 and 28/02/22 – 1, McLean Family, Priestland Hail Sierra Lilyby Brieryside Hail; 2, Stewart and Nyree Baxter, Erne Hail Zara by Brieryside Hail; 3, Robert and Caroline McConnell, Beechmount Heather Bloom 6 by Marbrae Bigtime; 4, R and M King, Kirkinriola Big Dave Joy by Kirkinriola Big Dave.

Heifer, born on or after 01/09/21 and 30/11/21 – 1, Thomas Gordon, Grove White Dewdrop 33 by Pam Ayres Hawaiian; 2, Robert and Caroline McConnell, Beechmount Crown Lady 4 by Pam Ayres Hawaiian; 3, R and M King, Kirkinriola Jeepers Sunrise by Ardmore Jeepers Creepers; 4, Stewart and Nyree Baxter, Erne Willow Conceit by Heydale White Willow. Heifer, born between 01/05/21 and 31/08/21 – 1, Robert and Caroline McConnell,Beechmount Irene 3 by Pam Ayres Hawaiian; 2, Robert Fleming, Mossburnhill Delia 32 by Brieryside Magic AMC.

Heifer, born between 01/01/21 and 30/04/21 – 1, Alan and Leanne Paul, Slatabogie Hector Alice by Biddesden Hector; 2, R and M King, Kirkinriola Perfecto Velma 2 by Ardmore Perfek Outcomel 3, Robert and Caroline McConnell, Beechmount Marie Girl 32 by Pam Ayres Hawaiian; 4, Thomas Gordon, Grove Rosie 63 by Harperfield Wind in The Willows.

Enjoying the craic at the 19th multi-breed dairy calf show are Ayrshire exhibitor Robert McConnell, Templepatrick, and Richard Emerson, chairman, Ulster Ayrshire Breedersâ€TM Club. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Faith Gould competing in the Ayrshire classes at the 19th multi-breed dairy calf show, held at Dungannon. Picture: Julie Hazelton

James Morrison, Maguiresbridge, keeps his eye on the judge during the Ayrshire classes at the 19th multi-breed dairy calf show, Dungannon. PIcture: Jane Steel

Judge Sam Wake receives a token of appreciation from Ulster Ayrshire Breedersâ€TM Club member Thomas Gordon. PIcture: Julie Hazelton

Judge Sam Wake, left, and Richard Emerson, chairman, Ulster Ayrshire Breedersâ€TM Club, congratulate the winners in the showmanship section. Included, from second left, Amy king, champion handler; Jack King, reserve champion; and winner of the honourable mention award Matthew Gordon. Picture: Jane Steel

Matthew McLean, Bushmills, won first prize with the December 2021 born heifer Priestland Hail Sierra Lily. Making the presentation are sponsor David Simpson, United Feeds; and judge Sam Wake. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Jack King, Ballymena, was the winner of the intermediate showmanship class, and the reserve champion Ayrshire handler at the 19th multi-breed dairy calf show, held at Dungannon. Adding their congratulations are judge Sam Wake, and Ulster Ayrshire Breedersâ€TM Club chairman Richard Emerson. Picture: Jane Steel

Matthew Gordon, Ballyclare, won the Ayrshire honourable mention showmanship award at the 19th multi-breed dairy calf show. Included are judge Sam Wake, and Richard Emerson, chairman, Ulster Ayrshire Breedersâ€TM Club. Picture: Jane Steel

Champion handler and winner of the Ayrshire senior showmanship class was Amy King, Ballymena. Adding their congratulations is Sam Wake, judge; and Ulster Ayrshire Breedersâ€TM Club chairman Richard Emerson. Picture: Jane Steel

Ayrshire intermediate showmanship competitor James Wylie in the showring at the 19th multi-breed dairy calf show, Dungannon. Picture: Jane Steel

Supreme Ayrshire champion at the 19th mutli-breed dairy calf show, Dungannon, was Slatabogie Hector Alice exhibited by Leanne Paul, Maghera. Adding their congratulations are judge Sam Wake, and David Simpson, United Feeds, sponsor. Picture: Julie Hazelton

John McLean, Bushmills, exhibited the reserve Ayrshire champion Priestland Hail Sierra Lily. Adding their congratulations are judge Sam Wake, and sponsor Stephen Watterson, United Feeds. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Honourable mention in the Ayrshire championship line-up went to Grove White Dewdrop 33 shown by Matthew Gordon, Ballyclare. Adding their congratulations are judge Sam Wake, and David Simpson, United Feeds, sponsor. Picture: Julie Hazelton