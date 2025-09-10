‘Sleepwalking’ towards disaster

News

THE UK is “sleepwalking” towards its biggest crisis since the horse meat scandal, according to MPs – with meat smuggling likely to lead to major disease outbreaks.

The warning – which coincides with Rural Crime Week NI – comes in a report released on Monday by the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee at Westminster.

It says “alarming amounts of meat and dairy products” are being illegally imported to Great Britain for both personal consumption and sale – ending up on high streets, farms, markets, restaurants and kitchen tables.

The report highlights the disease risks involved, with the likes of foot and mouth disease and African swine fever able to travel long distances and cross borders in contaminated meat and dairy products.

Illegally imported meat also poses a serious health risk to consumers, as the conditions of slaughter, handling and storage are unknown and unregulated, meaning it is more likely to carry bacteria, viruses, and parasites that cause illness in humans, it says.

Earlier this year it was revealed that authorities at Larne Port, County Antrim, seized 600kg of illegal meat that originally entered the UK from mainland Europe – having passed undetected through both English and Scottish ports without being checked.

The Committee, which visited the Port of Dover in March, found there was currently no effective deterrent to meat smuggling.

The public is currently banned from bringing most meat and dairy into the UK from the EU but the law is being flaunted at airports, sea ports and Eurotunnel with items carried in parcels, personal baggage and vehicles, says MPs.

The report says criminal enterprises are using the personal import routes to smuggle in large quantities of illegal meat for sale around the country “with impunity”.

Alistair Carmichael MP, Chair of the EFRA Committee, said: “Every day, vans laden with undeclared, unhygienic and unrefrigerated meat are rolling through our ports for distribution and sale in Britain. The authorities tasked with tackling this wave of illegal produce find themselves without the necessary leadership, resources and intelligence to do so.

“It would not be an exaggeration to say that Britain is sleepwalking through its biggest food safety crisis since the horse meat scandal. A still bigger concern is the very real risk of a major animal disease outbreak. The single case of foot and mouth disease in Germany this year, most likely caused by illegally imported meat, cost its economy one billion euros.”

Nearer home, the PSNI and partners from the Rural Crime Partnership are running a digital-led awareness campaign as part of Rural Crime Week NI, which runs until September 12.

It will also be supported by operational police activity in rural and farming communities throughout Northern Ireland. Rural Crime lead for the PSNI Supt Johnston McDowell said: “Whilst agricultural crime has recorded a marked decrease in the past 12 months, thanks in no small part to the combined efforts of the Rural Crime Partnership, Agricultural and Rural Crime overall remain key priorities for policing.

“Often when we think of rural crime we think of the theft of farm machinery or plant, livestock theft, or burglary however as with any diverse, dynamic community in our society, the issues faced by rural communities and the crimes experienced in those communities, are complex and ever-evolving.

“That is why during this year’s Rural Crime Week NI in addition to farm security and crime prevention, we will also be focusing on topics like tackling violence against women and girls, road safety, and firearm security amongst others.” Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir said: “Rural Crime Week is a vital opportunity to shine a spotlight on the unique challenges faced by our rural communities. Through the Rural Crime Partnership, we work together to confront many of the challenges, which include the theft of animals and machinery and the deep impact this has on our farm businesses and their families.

“We must also continue to tackle environmental crimes such as illegal dumping and pollution, not only for the grave environmental consequences but also for the blight they leave on the natural beauty of our landscapes. The vitality of our rural communities depends on our collective commitment.”