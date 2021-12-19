Slemish Market Garden is one of the finest emporiums of food in NI

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 30/4/2020 Frank McCooke, owner of Slemish Market Garden, Ballymena, photographed at his shop today with wife Linda. Photo Pacemaker Press

The regional winners in Northern Ireland were best butcher – Corndale Farm in Limavady, best deli – Warke’s in Portstewart, best product – Broughgammon Farm’s veal salami, best fishmonger – Native Seafood in Portstewart, Best cheesemonger – Mike’s Fancy Cheese in Belfast, best restaurant – Stock in Belfast, best market – St George’s in Belfast, best bakery – Ursa Minor in Ballycastle and best greengrocer – Slemish Market Garden in Ballymena.

These awards, voted by the public, are testament to the quality of food produced to a set of values that many shoppers are actively looking for.

This year over 10,000 votes were cast and the winner of the overall Slow Food greengrocer of the year was Slemish Market Garden in Ballymena.

To beat competition from some of the finest emporiums of fruit and vegetables in the rest of the UK is a magnificent achievement for the McCooke family that run it. Their place is located at the entrance to the Ecos Centre in Ballymena.

They grow their own vegetables and sell them in their shop.

At Halloween their display of pumpkins, grown at the site, is incredible.

They have people coming to take photographs of them that don’t even buy them. They stock and promote food from other producers and their enthusiasm is endless.

When you walk into a proper greengrocer, and there are many across Northern Ireland, the first thing that hits you is the smell.

Earthy root vegetables, zingy citrus, pungent onions and the unique aroma of soup celery fills the air.

They’ll provide you with cooking tips, a few stories and the knowledge that you’re helping to sustain a small local business and the farmers that supply it.

It’s easy, and probably cheaper, to go into a sterile supermarket and pick up vegetables that have been packed in plastic, in far flung places and flown here.

But you won’t get the taste, the flavour, the heritage and the passion you’ll get from sourcing from an independent retailer.

The first recipe this week is for the divisive Brussels sprout.

Here I’ve quartered them – they cook much quicker therefore avoiding any potential air of flatulence that may permeate from them. They’re tossed in crispy bacon, sharp apple, onion and rosemary.

Ready in about 4 minutes flat.

Red cabbage seems to have become a Christmas dinner staple in recent times. Normally I cook it in a sweet and sour spicy mixture but the recipe here pairs it with beetroot in a creamy gratin topped with buttery crumbs.

And you can’t have a festive feast without parsnips.

Go to a farmshop to source these, buy them caked in mud and give them a good scrub.

When you’ve cut the top off, slice them in half lengthwise and steam them.

They’re then cooked in oil and anointed with butter, maple syrup and a splash of vinegar to cut through their natural sweetness.

Whatever you’re cooking this year I hope it’s a good one.