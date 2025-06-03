Slightly reduced numbers at Omagh Mart, bullocks to £2760
Bullocks
A Armstrong, Gillygooley 760k £2760; 755k £1650; 710k £2630, M Ballantine, Glenhull 660k £2440; 590k £2300; 560k £2170, W Stevenson, Artigarvan 660k £2390, Peter Fox, Carrickmore 640k £2370; 510k £2050, F J McGurk, Kildress 510k £2110 and £2040; 550k £2000; 480k £1930; 445k £1950, E Sweeney, Castlederg 520k £2000; 470k £1940, C Mitchell, Tattyreagh 540k £2000; 515k £1890; 480k £1890, S Ferris, Drumquin 420k £1980; 440k £2020, Jas Nugent, Sixmilecross 440k £1910, C Coyle, Strabane 435k £1850; 430k £1760, Gary Breen 465k £1930; 410k £1590 and H Cashel, Aughnacloy 495k £1810.
Heifers
I Hetherington, Omagh 665k £2320; 595k £2120; 610k £2110, John Young, Carncorn 515k £2020 and £1980; 525k £1960; 480k £1970, D W Reaney, Plumbridge 420k £1790; 415k £1640; 375k £1560, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 385k £1680 (2); 435k £1760; 425k £1640, Ann Wilson, Newtownstewart 490k £1910, SA McGinley, Eskra 490k £1890, M McMenamin, Barrowfield 345k £1500; 320k £1370; 270k £1170, G McKay, Drumquin 295k £1200; 355k £1320 and A McCance, Omagh 400k £1490; 325k £1240.
Weanlings
C Carson, Drumlegagh £1390, £1340 and £1320 Charolais bulls, J F Maguire, Ederney £1300 and £1190 Aberdeen Angus bulls; £1140 Aberdeen Angus heifers, M O’Kane, Drumquin £1180 Shorthorn heifer, J C Norris, Omagh £1090 (3) Limousin bulls, E Reid, Trillick £1080 Charolais heifer and Peter Smith, Castlederg £900 (4) Aberdeen Angus bulls.
Fat cows
M Heagney, Teebane 500k £350, E Reid, Trillick 570k £340, N McNulty, Dromore 670k £334; 690k £314, C Bogle, Lettercarn 800k £330, D Alexander, Omagh 500k £328, C O’Neill, Tirquin 660k £320; 610k £316; 800k £314; 530k £312, S Montague, Beragh 940k £314 (£2951), C Clarke, Dungannon 640k £306 and C T. McNabb, Drumquin 600k £306; 630k £302; 780k £300.
Friesian cows
R Tait, Newtownstewart 690k £288, H O’Neill, Dromore 610k £274, Fairmount Farms, Claudy 560k £272 and V Armstrong, Irvinestown 670k £266; 690k £264.
Dropped calves
N McNulty, Dromore £990 Charolais bull; £860 Charolais heifer, K Murray, Tattyreagh £890 Belgian Blue bull, T McClure, Beragh £880 and £800 Belgian Blue bulls, M K McCullagh, Glenhull £830 Belgian Blue heifer; £830 Belgian Blue bull, R Fraser, Kesh £820 and £800 Charolais bulls; £710 Charolais heifer, H H Maguire, Enniskillen £760 and £685 Aberdeen Angus heifers, W P McKane, Newtownstewart £735 and £690 Simmental heifers, C Barrett, Dromore £700 Aberdeen Angus bull, William McCreery, Castlederg £660 Limousin bull and C McAleer, Drumnakilly £650 Hereford bull.
