Slow Food UK are encouraging us to make ‘Time For Lunch’ this June

People here only take lunch on 11 of their 20 working days each month and when they do, up to 80% simply grab a bite at their desk.

Slow Food UK have launched a campaign to suggesting we make “Time For Lunch” this June.

The initiative isn’t just aimed at office workers, they’re encouraging everyone to join in.

Take time to have lunch with a friend, reconnect with someone you haven’t seen for a while or invite the neighbours round.

Slow Food’s slogan is “good, clean and fair” food and has always celebrated the sheer pleasure of enjoying good food.

For more information go to slowfood.org.uk.

It’s very rarely, apart from when I’m on holidays, that I take time to have lunch.

We all spend our time running around and more often than not lunch is a sandwich, bought in a garage and eaten on the hoof.

When I pick up a sandwich in a garage I usually buy fuel as well and tap my card automatically without really noticing.

Last week I bought a tuna sandwich in a shop and my legs nearly buckled when I saw it was £4.50.

Now I know we’re in a cost of living crisis but that is verging on the ridiculous. You could buy a loaf and a tin of tuna for less than that.

Making your own sandwiches and bringing them to work makes a lot more sense. Sharing it with someone is a win/win situation.

There’s something comforting about crispy hot meat on a baguette with crispy lettuce and mayonnaise.

In the recipe here pork chops are flattened out and breaded before being fried and placed in a baguette with lettuce, apple, radishes and apple mayonnaise.

The recipe calls for more apple mayonnaise than you need but its good with ham, grilled chicken or oily fish.

The sandwich can be eaten cold too.

The recipe here is enough for four portions so invite some friends around or bring to work and share with colleagues when you make time for lunch.

One of the best things you can do for someone is make them something sweet to have with a hot cuppa.

There’s nothing as heart-warming as someone revealing a box of sweet treats when the kettle’s on.

That anticipation as they lift the lid to reveal fifteens, shortcake, caramel squares….

One of my favourites is the Italian biscuits riccarelli, light as a feather orangey, almond biscuits.

They’re gluten free too making them a crowd pleaser and taste delicious with coffee or tea.