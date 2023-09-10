Watch more videos on Shots!

And, staying with all the core SlurryKat manufacturing principles, these new models are also built to be strong with the best steel, yet staying lightweight to reduce soil compaction.

Garth Cairns, SlurryKat Innovator and CEO, said: “We launched the 7.5m Farmline Trailing Shoe in 2018 and it has been a huge success.

"However, as slurry tankers have become larger and more grants have become available to help farmers purchase specialist equipment, we have experienced huge demand for wider models.”

SlurryKat Farmline Trailing Shoe in transport position - now updated and available in 9m and 10.5m.

The new wider models, 9m and 10.5m, incorporate many of the features of the previous models, including the lightweight design, but also some new upgrades.

Lightest trailing shoe on the market

Garth added: “These are the lightest trailing shoes on the market. While the 7.5m model weighed in at 490kgs, the new 9m model is 600kgs and the 10.5m model is 636kgs. Both the 9m and the 10.5m models exhibit unique inverted booms in the transport position.

“The extra width for the new models was achieved by adding a novel flip-over end section on the sidearms, which is operated by a hydraulic cylinder. This is easy and straightforward for the operator to use.

SlurryKat Farmline Trailing Shoe in Transport Position - now updated and available in 9m and 10.5m.

“The transport height, which is the lowest on the market, on the new wider models stays the same as with the 7.5m model. Also, they now have flip-up shoes on the beam with hydraulic cylinder as standard, which was not a feature on the 7.5m model.

Easier Headland Turns

“With flip-up shoes on the central and outer sections, this makes it easier for the operator to make headland turns. Also, the machine does not need to be folded up to reverse, all the operator has to do is flip up the shoes, carry out the manoeuvre, then drop the shoes and work away,” he said.

The new Farmline models use the SlurryKat ventilated macerator distributor head with a V36 head on the 9m model and a V42 head on the 10.5m version.This unique system delivers equal slurry distribution from every shoe along the boom which competitor products can't deliver.

SlurryKat Farmline Trailing Shoe - now updated and available in 9m and 10.5m.

Other upgrades include a crash protection system on the boom as standard, using a shear bolt rather than a spring release system which is troublesome when the machine ages.

Spacing of the shoes on the new models is the SlurryKat standard 250mm, which is proven to be the optimum width for the uptake of the nutrients in the slurry by the crop.

All models are fully galvanised and fitted with new Italian manufactured UV resistant flexible hoses which gives longevity to the machines.

Reduce Soil Compaction

SlurryKat says its main focus with the new Farmline Trailing Shoes was to keep the machines lightweight, which is an advantage working in all soil conditions.

These new Farmline Trailing Shoes work in conjunction with SlurryKat's highly successful Premium Plus™ range, which is also undergoing some updates. The new Farmline models are not replacing any of the Premium Plus™ range but are an addition to the range offered.