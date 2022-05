Smaller sale but excellent prices at Saintfield

Fat Cattle - 115 fats sold to £1837 for a 750kg Char Cow, £245 per 100kg. Heifers sold to £260 per 100kg - 650kg £1690 for a Char. Fr Cows sold to record trade of £1635 for a 870kg, £188 per 100kg. Other Fr Cows from the same pen sold to £199 per 100kg - 640kg £1273!