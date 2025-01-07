Smashing show of cattle at Draperstown Mart, bullocks selling to £2260/750kg
Heifers sold to £2110/660kg and topped 385ppk (£1080/280kg) and fat cows sold to 310ppk (£2511/810kg).
Bullocks
B Faulkner £2260/750kg £2200/690kg W McCorry £1820/540kg £1790/580kg £1560/510kg B Molloy £1810/550kg £1730/520kg £1700/630kg £1600/550kg £1580/620kg £1430/520kg £1420/500kg £1340/470kg £1310/480kg D McAdoo £1760/600kg £1600/540kg £1390/490kg £1160/410kg G Blair £1480/530kg £1100/470kg £960/410kg P McGarvey £1450/390kg £1440/380kg £1390/420kg £1270/370kg £1230/340kg £1200/360kg £1170/310kg £1080/300kg R Murphy £1360/410kg £1320/420kg £1280/390kg £1210/350kg £1160/330kg £1110/320kg and S McKenna £1090/320kg.
Heifers
A Speer £2110/660kg £2070/650kg £2050/640kg £2030/630kg £2000/580kg £1950/620kg £1950/600kg £1950/580kg £1950/610kg £1940/590kg £1910/600kg £1870/570kg £1820/550kg £1750/530kg J Cavanagh £1950/620kg £1880/640kg £1740/550kg £1700/560kg £1540/500kg £1500/450kg £1490/480kg £1410/520kg G Devlin £1750/470kg £1560/490kg £1480/500kg £1440/510kg B Molloy £1700/530kg £1600/500kg £1400/550kg £1380/530kg £1320/480kg I McAleece £1330/380kg £1260/360kg £1200/360kg £1200/360kg £1080/280kg and M Conway £1260/420kg £1100/330kg.
Fat cows
D Mallon £2511/810kg O Bradley £2227/850kg S Mullin £2057/740kg £1318/640kg L Nugent £2055/750kg £2002/710kg K Mullin £1929/720kg K McAdoo £1755/650kg £1729/620kg £1606/550kg N Mullan £1598/740kg G McNamee £1483/720kg L Nugent £1463/590kg P Mullan £1395/640kg E O'Connor £1393/520kg S McWilliams £1297/460kg and A Conway £1210/500kg.
