Smyths to offer special anniversary draft at Charolais sale

This is the 10th anniversary of this highly successful herd which has continually made headlines over the last decade chalking up not only show accolades but selling stock that have excelled for their buyers.

The Smyth family are synonymous with breeding top end pedigree and commercial livestock whether it be cattle or sheep, they have earned the reputation as being at the top of their game.

To celebrate their anniversary the Smyths have selected a small number of well bred cattle for the forthcoming NI Charolais Club Show and Sale to be held at Swatragh Mart on Friday evening 4th November with the sale commencing at 6.30pm sharp.

Bessiebell Charolais have a hand picked entry from their prize winning herd catalogued in the forthcoming NI Charolais Club Sale

The Bessiebell entry includes a son of this year's Balmoral champion Bessiebell Nana sired by the highly rated Corrie Alan.

A selection of hand picked young females also feature with top notch pedigrees to their credit. These are sired by Newhouse Bigal, Inverlochy Gurkha and Knockmoyle10 Loki (by Pirate).

For those setting their sights on next season's show circuit Bessiebell Tilly may be the one for you.

This flashy heifer is out of the highly regarded brood cow Aghyoule Finoula ET, who traces back to the much admired Coolnaslee Ophelia.

Take your pick from two full sisters Bessiebell Sugar and Spice sired by Gurkha and tracing back to the multi award winning Bessiebell Incredible who was National Charolais Champion and Reserve Champion at Balmoral Show.

Buy with confidence as all stock are covered by NBA rules and warranties. As an added bonus Jack Smyth will facilitate exporting lots if purchased for ROI or GB.

Online bidding is available through marteye.ie.

