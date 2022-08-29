Snap Sunday – Junior farmer special

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This could be an image of them dressed in their farming gear ready to get to work on the farm, helping to feed the sheep, perhaps milk the cows, reading an agriculture paper at lunch to catch up on all the news or out walking the farm and taking in the view.

The snapper of the winning entry will receive a UFU soft shell jacket, and the young farmer will receive a UFU hat.

You can send your image(s) by WhatsApp to either Tracey Donaghey (07917 872 328) or Lynsay Hawkes (07917 417 475) with the words #SnapSunday.

The closing date for entries is Friday, 2 September.

The entries will be shortlisted and the final four will be posted on Facebook weekend of 10 September. We will ask you to pick the winner by casting your vote in the comments section. The winning entry will be announced online.