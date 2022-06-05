SnapSunday competition this weekend

This very wide arching theme provides a great opportunity for everyone to get involved, including members and non-members, and the winner will receive a UFU soft shell jacket.

Examples of photos for this edition of the competition could be silage getting underway, livestock out in the field on a sunny day, a farm family enjoying an ice-cream break or a beautiful scenery shot while out and about.

The main thing is to capture something which represents NI’s countryside during the summer months.

You can send your image(s) by WhatsApp to either Tracey Donaghey (07917 872328) or Lynsay Hawkes (07917 417 475) with the words #SnapSunday. The closing date for entries is Wednesday 8 June.

The entries will be shortlisted and the final four will be posted on Facebook.

We will ask you to pick the winner by casting your vote in the comments section.