SnapSunday photo competition in conjunction with Love Lamb Week

This time the competition has a special theme to link into Love Lamb Week 2021 which is running from Wednesday 1 September until Tuesday 7 September.

All followers, members and non-members, are invited to take part and doing so is easy!

We are seeking pictures highlighting sheep production across Northern Ireland (NI).

This could be an image of sheep grazing on lowland or hill land, a close up shot of your favourite ewe or it could even be a shot of a ewe and her lamb that you captured during lambing.

You can send your image(s) by WhatsApp to either Tracey Donaghey (07917 872 328) or Lynsay Hawkes (07917 417 475) with the words #SnapSunday, your name and photo location. The closing date for entries is Tuesday 31 August.

The entries will then be shortlisted and the final four will be posted on Facebook. We will ask you to pick the winner by casting your vote in the comments section. The winning entry will be announced online, and the photographer will receive a free UFU soft-shell coat.

